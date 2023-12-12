Kia Sonet tops compact SUV segment with lowest maintenance cost: Report

Frost & Sullivan, a growth advisory company in India, has released its Total Cost of Ownership Benchmark analysis. The report reveals that Kia Sonet has the lowest maintenance cost in the compact SUV segment. The diesel model maintenance cost is 14% lower, and the petrol model of Sonet further reduces the maintenance cost to 16% lower than the segment average.

The analysis also shows that the diesel model’s total cost of ownership is 10% lower than the segment average, making it the best in the segment. The petrol variant follows closely, emerging as the second best with a 4% lower total cost of ownership (TCO) than the segment average.

Furthermore, the residual value of both models is 3% higher than the segment average. The analysis evaluated 5 petrol and 3 diesel competition models against Sonet, considering factors like initial acquisition cost, residual value, maintenance cost, finance and insurance costs, and fuel expenses.

The scheduled maintenance cost of diesel Sonet is 17% lower compared to the closest rival and 23% lower compared to the segment average. For the petrol Sonet, the figure is over 7% and 28% lower than the nearest rival and other competition models, respectively.

Considering a 10,000 km average annual distance travelled, the analysis states that the diesel variant’s fuel economy is the best in the segment, standing at 6% lower than the segment average. However, the fuel economy in the petrol model could be improved, where it holds the 3rd position.

A spokesperson from Frost & Sullivan commented, “We analysed the overall cost of ownership trends of the compact SUV segment. The Kia Sonet comes out to be the most value-for-money proposition with the lowest maintenance cost in the segment, which is a challenging accomplishment.”

Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head Sales & Marketing, Kia India, responded, “This transformation underscores our commitment to not only deliver exceptional quality and features but also ensure that our customers enjoy an unparalleled ownership experience with the added advantage of cost-effectiveness. We believe in setting benchmarks, and Sonet’s recognition for its low cost of ownership by Frost & Sullivan is clear evidence of our steadfast dedication to redefine industry standards and cater to the evolving needs of our discerning customers.”

