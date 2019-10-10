Lamborghini launches Huracan Spyder EVO at Rs 4.1 crore

Italian super luxury carmaker Lamborghini on Thursday officially launched the Huracan EVO Spyder at Rs 4.09 crore while also inaugurating its latest showroom, its third in the country, in Mumbai.

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder debuts in india within 8 months of the launch of the coupe version of the hypercar. The Spyder is a soft top convertible version with an electro-hydraulic roof folding mechanism that can lower the top in just 17 seconds in speeds of upto 50 kmph.

"Lamborghini is strong and highly acclaimed worldwide, and the new dealership environment is a tangible demonstration of that," said Matteo Ortenzi, Chief Executive Officer - Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific. "We are also thrilled to expand our footprint in the Indian market through the launch of the Huracan EVO Spyder."

The Spyder is powered by a 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated, V10 engine with a maximum output of 640 hp (470 kW) at 8,000 rpm and 600 Nm of torque delivered at 6,500 rpm. It has a dry weight of 1,542 kg that gives it a weight-to-power ratio of 2.41 kg/hp, and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 3.1 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 9.3 seconds. Braking from 100 km/h to 0 is achieved in just 32.2 m, with a top speed of 325 km/h.

"The Huracan EVO has received a positive response from the India market since we announced the launch of the car earlier this year. We have seen an increase in the number of supercar aficionados in India which reflects in the demand of our Lamborghini range, including the limited-edition super sports cars. The Huracan EVO Spyder joins its coupe counterpart as the second model in the V10 Huracan EVO line-up. It is synonymous with open-air exhilaration for even more amplified sensation and breath-taking performance. Driving a Spyder is a thrill in itself," said Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India.

The main USP of the Spyder is the famed Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) that acts as the technological brain of the car, capable of coordinating a complex and sophisticated system for the management of driving dynamics. Rear-wheel steering and a four-wheel torque vectoring system are controlled centrally by the Central Processing Unit, integrating and controlling every aspect of the car's set-up and dynamic behavior.

Processing data in real time, the LDVI system monitors and analyses external conditions through its active suspension and all-wheel drive. It also recognises the driver's intentions through the steering wheel, braking, acceleration, gear and driving mode selected. Precise inputs are given to the vehicle dynamic system, creating a super agile and responsive car with an unparalleled level of control: the car does not just react, but predicts the best driving set-up for the next moment. Based on the driver's inputs, the external environment and the selected driving mode, LDVI can anticipate the wishes of the driver, shifting from an underlying feedback logic.

Further, Lamborghini Piattaforma Inerziale (LPI) version 2.0, launched on the EVO coupe, is a comprehensive set of accelerators and gyroscope sensors located in the car's centre of gravity, monitoring real-time lateral, longitudinal and vertical accelerations, as well as roll, pitch, and yaw rate. This provides accurate real-time updates of the car's behaviour. The magnetorheological suspension, also upgraded to version 2.0, instantaneously adapts the damping following inputs from the LPI. The new advanced traction control system, together with enhanced all-wheel drive and torque vectoring, allows traction to be directed to a single wheel, as required. Modified Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS) provides higher responsiveness in corners while requiring the lowest steering angles. Coupled with rear-wheel steering, agility is ensured at low speed with maximum stability in high-speed cornering and under severe braking. The result is improved power transfer, traction and safety during everyday trips.

Additionally, its lateral dynamics are handled by a steering system which engages the four wheels through the Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS) and the Lamborghini All-Wheel Steering (LAWS) systems, aided by the constant distribution of the torque between the two axles (AWD) and the torque vectoring system. At low speeds, the rear axle steers in the opposite direction relative to the front axle, leading to a virtual reduction of the wheelbase, providing greater nimbleness and unrivalled cornering performance. At high speeds, the two rotate in parallel, generating a virtual increase of the wheelbase, thus guaranteeing full control of the car and excellent stability.

Though the luxury car market in India has seen sluggish sales in the country so far due to the overall slowdown in the economy, market leader Mercedes Benz reported a 12 per cent decline in sales in Q3 of this year, Lamborghini has been one of the outliers. Thanks to the launch of its maiden SUV--Urus, in october last year, the company is set to close out 2019 with a 30 per cent growth in sales. It expects to deliver over 65 units of its cars to customers in India this year that will make it only the first supercar maker in the country to post sales of over 50 units in a single calendar year.

Also Read: After SBI, Bank of Maharashtra cuts lending rates by 25 bps

Also Read: FM Sitharaman forms group to look into PMC Bank case; assures necessary steps

Also Read: Govt sets up committee for GST revenue augmentation