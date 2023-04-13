scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
Auto
Feedback

Lamborghini Urus S launched in India; check price and specifications

Automobile company Lamborghini on Thursday announced the Urus S, the successor to the original Urus in India. Automobile company Lamborghini on Thursday announced the Urus S, the successor to the original Urus in India.

Urus is a part of the Super SUV category by the automobile company. The new Urus S is the second car in the super SUV lineup. It offers an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and top-speed of 305 km/h. It comes with six drive modes plus EGO mode.

The Urus also packs a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine producing 850 Nm of torque.

It comes with up to eight Airbags - front driver and passengers’ airbag, front and rear side airbags, curtain airbag for head protection.

Urus vs Urus S

"The twin-turbo V8 engine with increased power to 666 CV[3] matches that of the Urus S’ Performante stablemate, delivering an improved weight-to-power ratio of 3.3 kg/CV. Acceleration is improved, with the Urus S propelling from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 12.5 seconds. With a top speed of 305 km/h, the Urus S brakes from 100 km/h to zero in just 33.7 meters. Its twin-turbo engine delivers 850 Nm of maximum torque already at 2,300 rpm up to a maximum 6,000 rpm, the company said in a statement at the launch.

The Urus S price starts at Rs  4.18 crore (ex-showroom). However, there's an 18-month waiting for the model.

Lamborghini in India

Sharad Agarwal, Lamborghini India head said, "Last year we celebrated a milestone by delivering 400 vehicles so far in the country. With respect to Urus, we have sold about 200 units already in the country. So, it's a good time for the company in the country."
 

Published on: Apr 13, 2023, 1:50 PM IST
