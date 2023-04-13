Lamborghini Urus S launched in India; check price and specifications

Urus is a part of the Super SUV category by the automobile company. The new Urus S is the second car in the super SUV lineup. It offers an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and top-speed of 305 km/h. It comes with six drive modes plus EGO mode.

The Urus also packs a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine producing 850 Nm of torque.

It comes with up to eight Airbags - front driver and passengers’ airbag, front and rear side airbags, curtain airbag for head protection.

Urus vs Urus S

"The twin-turbo V8 engine with increased power to 666 CV[3] matches that of the Urus S’ Performante stablemate, delivering an improved weight-to-power ratio of 3.3 kg/CV. Acceleration is improved, with the Urus S propelling from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 12.5 seconds. With a top speed of 305 km/h, the Urus S brakes from 100 km/h to zero in just 33.7 meters. Its twin-turbo engine delivers 850 Nm of maximum torque already at 2,300 rpm up to a maximum 6,000 rpm, the company said in a statement at the launch.

The Urus S price starts at Rs 4.18 crore (ex-showroom). However, there's an 18-month waiting for the model.

Lamborghini in India

Sharad Agarwal, Lamborghini India head said, "Last year we celebrated a milestone by delivering 400 vehicles so far in the country. With respect to Urus, we have sold about 200 units already in the country. So, it's a good time for the company in the country."

