Lotus Eletre electric SUV launched in India at Rs 2.55 crore: Features, specs, range

On Thursday, the iconic British high-performance sports car manufacturer Lotus Cars announced that they will enter the Indian automotive landscape. On the brand’s official introduction to India, Lotus unveiled the prices and specifications for one of the most eagerly anticipated models: Eletre R, an electric Hyper-SUV. The company has priced the base model of Eletre R at Rs 2.55 crore in India.

Lotus Cars will enter the Indian market in collaboration with Exclusive Motors India.

Lotus will also bring The Emira into the market in the latter part of 2024, their latest and final internal combustion sports car. The car comes in two choices of engines; customers can choose a 2L Turbocharged 4-cylinder producing 360hp or a 6-cylinder supercharged option putting out 400hp.

Speaking at the launch, Satya Bagla, Managing Director of Exclusive Motors India, said, "We are excited to bring Lotus cars to India, where we envision a future dedicated to serving our customers with the best-in-class brands. With extensive expertise in delivering bespoke experiences to our customers, our dedication lies in fostering excellence and enthusiasm throughout every journey, igniting the path forward with Lotus's unparalleled spirit. Our cars are a fusion of cutting-edge technology and automotive artistry, offering a driving experience like no other."

Lotus Eletre: Powertrains and Range

The car will be launched in three different versions, namely, Eletre, Eletre S and Eletre R, with the choice of two powertrains. Eletre and Eletre S feature the 450 kW / 603 hp single-speed version, with a maximum range of 600 km (373 miles). The Eletre R comes with the flagship 675 kW / 905 hp dual-speed system and a maximum capacity of 490 km (304 miles). Torque figures are 710 and 985 Nm, respectively, delivering a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) performance of either 4.5 or 2.95 seconds. The 112 kWh battery for both versions has a charging time (10%-80%) of just 20 minutes using a rapid charger.

The standard specification of the Eletre R includes Lotus Dynamic Handling Pack, Carbon Fibre Pack, gloss black wheels, stainless steel sports pedals, black badging and high-performance tyres.

The price of the Lotus Eletre is subject to change based on the options, exchange rate fluctuations and changes in Government taxes:

Lotus Eletre is priced at Rs 2.55 crore Ex-Showroom PAN India

Lotus Eletre S is priced at Rs 2.75 crore Ex-Showroom PAN India

Lotus Eletre R is priced at Rs 2.99 crore Ex-Showroom PAN India

