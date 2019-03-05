Mahindra Group firm Pininfarina launches luxury electric car Battista

Luxury electric vehicles brand Automobili Pininfarina, a part of the Mahindra Group, on Tuesday launched its luxury electric car Battista which is touted to be faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0-100 km/h sub-two second sprint.

"When it arrives in 2020, the Battista will be the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it will deliver a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology," Automobili Pininfarina said in a press release.

Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0 -100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,300 Nm torque on tap, the Battista will combine extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package, the company said.

Commenting on the development, Automobili Pininfarina CEO, Michael Perschke said, "This is the most authentic and exciting automotive story imaginable. The Battista is the hypercar of the future, inspired by a legendary past. It combines true inspiration and innovation in its technical achievement and emotional appeal. Electrification unlocks the door to a new level of performance and a zero-emissions future, whilst a passion and respect for automotive history will define how this landmark car looks and feels. We aim for the Battista to be a future classic and automotive icon, writing its own page in automotive history books."

Battista will be the first in a range of purely electric, with an ICE powertrain, and an access-all-city-areas ability for future zero emissions zones.

Inspired by, famous Pininfarina designs such as the Cisitalia 202, Ferrari Dino Berlinetta Speciale, Ferrari Modulo, and Sintesi concept cars, the model has been named after Battista 'Pinin' Farina, the founder of the Carrozzeria Pininfarina coach building company that he started in 1930.

No more than 150 Battistas will be hand-crafted in Italy and allocated equally between the regions of North America, Europe and Middle East/Asia, Pininfarina said.

The Battista has been developed by the Automobili Pininfarina design team, led by Luca Borgogno, and Pininfarina SpA, led by its Design Vice President Carlo Bonzanigo.

At the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, Automobili Pininfarina will present two examples of the ground-breaking hypercar to prospective owners.

