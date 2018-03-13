Mahindra KUV100 Trip launched in bi-fuel, diesel variants at Rs 5.16 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra has added another version to its compact SUV line-up with the new KUV100 Trip. The new compact SUV have been launched with two engine variants in India - bi-fuel engine (petrol and CNG), which has been priced at Rs 5.16 lakh, and diesel engine with prices starting at Rs 5.42 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Aimed at fleet operators, the Mahindra KUV100 Trip comes with a 6-seater configuration. The sixth seat placed in the front can also double as a wide armrest for the driver and the co-driver. The design language of the new compact SUV has been borrowed from the pre-facelift KUV100.

The front of Mahindra KUV100 Trip gets a dual-tone bumper, topped by a bifurcated grille and sweptback headlamps. The sides are flanked by black ORVMs and black door handles. The compact SUV will be sold in two colour options - Diamond White and Dazzling Silver.

Driving the bi-fuel variant of Mahindra KUV100 Trip is 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that can churn out 82 bhp with petrol and 70 bhp with CNG, and a top torque of 115 Nm. The diesel variant houses a 1.2-litre mFalcon engine with 77 bhp of max power and 190 Nm of torque. Both the engines have been coupled with a five-speed transmission.

Mahindra is offering five-year warranty, financial schemes, and special accessory packages with the KUV100 Trip.