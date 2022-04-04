Mahindra launches new Alfa CNG in cargo, passenger variant; Check price, details

Mahindra Group firm Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd on Monday announced the launch of its new Alfa CNG passenger and cargo variants, based on its Alfa brand. Alfa Passenger DX BS6 CNG has been priced at Rs 2,57,000, while Alfa Load Plus will cost Rs 2,57,800 (ex-showroom Lucknow).

Mahindra Electric Mobility claimed that an Alfa cargo and passenger owner can save up to Rs 4,00,000 extra in 5 years on fuel expenses when compared to diesel cargo 3-wheelers vehicles.

The vehicles will be available across Mahindra dealerships in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited, said, "The launch of new Alfa CNG Cargo and Passenger makes us a full range player by offering our customers multiple options including electric, diesel and CNG to meet their different mobility needs."

"With the increasing density of CNG stations in some parts of India, the Alfa Cargo and Passenger will be an excellent choice for those looking at huge savings," she added.

Mahindra Alfa CNG Features

Mahindra Electric Mobility, in an official statement, said that Alfa DX passenger delivers mileage of 40.2 km/kg, while Alfa Load Plus gives a mileage of 38.6 km/kg, according to ARAI tests.

The company said that the vehicle's 395-cm3 water-cooled engine is the "biggest in its class" and promises long-term reliability. The engine is capable of producing a torque of 23.5 Nm, with as much as 20 Nm available at lower speeds.

The vehicle is based on the rugged Alfa platform. As per the firm, it has the "best-in-segment sheet metal thickness of 0.90 mm, the passenger CNG as well as cargo variants offer high durability".

Mahindra Electric Mobility added that with more than 800 dealer touch points across India, maintenance of Mahindra Alfa CNG is in easy reach.

