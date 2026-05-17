Mahindra Racing claims first Formula E win since 2021 in Monaco

Mahindra Racing ended its wait for a Formula E victory as Dutch driver Nyck de Vries won the Monaco E-Prix on May 16, giving the Indian team its first victory since the 2021 London race.

De Vries started second on the grid after losing to Dan Ticktum in the final stage of qualifying. Earlier, he had beaten António Félix da Costa and Mitch Evans to reach the final.

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In the race, de Vries stayed behind Ticktum in the opening laps before a Safety Car period changed race strategies. After making his mandatory pit stop on Lap 15 and later using extra power available during the race, the Mahindra driver overtook da Costa for the lead on Lap 20.

He stayed in front until the finish despite pressure from Mitch Evans and a brief race slowdown to secure the win and maximum points.

“We’ve had some challenges so far this season and haven’t been able to show what we’re capable of,” de Vries said after the race. “Today it all came together.”

Team-mate Edoardo Mortara had a difficult race after a mechanical issue in qualifying left him starting 19th on the grid. The problem could not be repaired because of Formula E rules.

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Mortara climbed into the top 10 during the race after benefiting from incidents ahead of him and pit-stop timings, but suffered a puncture late in the race and dropped to 17th at the finish.

“What happened in qualifying was frustrating because there was nothing we could do,” Mortara said. “Until the puncture, I thought points might have been possible.”

Mahindra Racing Team Principal and CEO Frederic Bertrand said the result reflected the team’s progress this season.

“This is a great achievement from the team,” Bertrand said. “It was a strong drive from Nyck and also from Edoardo.”

The victory moved de Vries to 11th in the drivers’ standings, while Mortara remained third. Mahindra Racing also stayed third in the teams’ championship after scoring more points than its rivals in Monaco.