Can water help India slash its ₹1.7 lakh crore oil bill? Monaco firm makes big fuel-tech claim

As India grapples with rising energy import costs, a weakening rupee, and volatile global crude prices, a Monaco-based company claims it may have found an unlikely solution hidden in plain sight: water.

FOWE Eco Solutions, through its patented Cavitech fuel emulsion technology, says industries can reduce fuel consumption by up to 10 per cent, sharply lower emissions, and improve combustion efficiency — all without modifying engines or shutting down industrial plants.

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The pitch comes at a critical moment for India, which imports nearly 88% of its crude oil requirements. With global oil market disruptions continuing to pressure the economy, state-run oil firms are reportedly losing nearly Rs 1,000 crore daily to shield consumers from price shocks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also repeatedly stressed the importance of fuel conservation as a national economic priority.

How the technology works

At the core of the system is a fuel-oil-water emulsion created using what the company calls Controlled Cavitation Technology (CCT). The process disperses microscopic water droplets inside fuel oil without chemical additives.

FOWE COO Hemant Sondhi told PTI that when the emulsified fuel burns, these water droplets create “microexplosions” inside combustion chambers. This breaks fuel into ultra-fine particles that burn more completely, resulting in better combustion efficiency and lower fuel consumption.

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The company says the technology can reduce the viscosity of heavy fuel oil without using expensive chemical flow improvers or cutter stock. That could help industries lower pumping and heating costs while freeing up higher-value diesel for commercial sale.

Trials in India and abroad

FOWE claims multiple independent and industrial trials have already demonstrated measurable savings.

Independent testing at Alfa Laval’s Denmark facility reportedly showed fuel savings of 6.3% in boilers and 8.7% in marine engines. Ship trials conducted on Scorpio Tankers vessels allegedly delivered bunker fuel savings of around 10%.

In India, refinery, steel plant, and power-sector trials reportedly showed fuel savings ranging between 3.6% and 6%.

A steel plant trial recorded a 5% reduction in furnace fuel consumption along with a 40% drop in harmful emissions. Trials at IOC’s Haldia refinery reportedly confirmed fuel savings of up to 3.6% in captive power operations, while BPCL’s Mathura refinery tests highlighted viscosity and sulphur reduction benefits.

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Big implications for India’s industrial sector

The company believes the technology could be particularly useful for India’s energy-intensive sectors because it requires no engine modification, hardware retrofit, or operational downtime.

That makes it attractive for refineries, thermal power plants, shipping operators, steel manufacturers, and industrial furnaces already under pressure from high fuel prices and tighter environmental regulations.

The thermal power sector may especially benefit. Coal-fired power plants rely heavily on fuel oil during boiler start-ups, shutdowns, and low-load operations — phases known for inefficient combustion and elevated emissions. FOWE says its water-emulsion fuel can immediately reduce fuel use during these operations without altering existing infrastructure.

The company also claims the technology can reduce NOx emissions by around 30%, SOx emissions by nearly 40%, and particulate matter emissions to near-zero levels. It further says cleaner combustion lowers fouling inside boilers and furnaces, reducing maintenance requirements and extending shutdown intervals.

A strategic economic tool?

FOWE is positioning the technology not just as an emissions-reduction system but also as a strategic economic solution for India. “With India importing the vast majority of its crude oil, every litre saved directly protects foreign exchange reserves and reduces pressure on the rupee,” Sondhi told PTI.

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The company says its technology has already received validation and engagement from global maritime and engineering firms including MAN Energy Solutions and Alfa Laval, along with certification agencies such as DNV, ABS, TÜV, and SGS.