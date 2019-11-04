Mahindra recalls XUV300 units over faulty suspension parts

Indian auto manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra has recalled a certain batch of its XUV300 SUVs due to faulty suspension parts. In a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company said that it will proactively inspect and replace a suspension component on a limited batch of Mahindra XUV300 units manufactured till May 19, 2019. The company has not disclosed the number of vehicles being recalled.

"The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all XUV300 customers, who will be individually contacted by the company... This action is also in compliance with SIAM's voluntary code on vehicle recall," Mahindra said in its statement.

Mahindra further stated that customers can also visit the service action section on its official website to check whether their XUV300 is part of the recall drive or not.

Available in a total of 13 variants, the five petrol trims of Mahindra XUV300 are available in a range of Rs 8.1 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh, whereas the eight diesel options cost between Rs 8.69 lakh and Rs 12.69 lakh.

