Mahindra reveals name and teaser of new XUV 3XO SUV; global debut to happen in April

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. revealed the name of its forthcoming SUV, the XUV 3XO, today. The SUV, pronounced as XUV-three-exoh, is set to make its global debut on April 29. Mahindra claims the new XUV 3XO is expected to set new standards in the category, with better technology.

Mahindra claims that the new SUV is engineered to deliver 'Everything you want & more'. Mahindra claims that the '3X' in the name signifies that the car has thrice the appeal for prospect buyers. The XUV 3XO will be manufactured at Mahindra's production facility in Nashik, Maharashtra.

The company also shared a teaser video of the new car showing some of the features of the upcoming SUV. In the teaser we can see that the SUV might get ventilated seats and luxury upholstery. The car's dashboard will have a combined display for the infotainment panel and instrument cluster, something similar to the XUV700. The car will also get diamond-cut alloys a tail-light that stretches across the breath of the tailgate.

In terms of size, considering that it falls in 300 series, we can expect it to be under 4m long and may compete with the new Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue.