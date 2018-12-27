M&M to launch sub-compact XUV300 on February 15, 2019

Mahindra & Mahindra is set to launch a new sub-compact SUV, XUV300, into the Indian market on February 15, 2019. Built on the X-100 platform, same as that of SsangYong Tivoli, the sub 4-meter SUV will be launched in both the petrol and diesel variants.

M&M lacked a strong product in the compact SUV segment and the new XUV300 would fill that gap.

Earlier, M&M managing director Pawan Goenka had said that the compact SUV segment currently accounts for about 60 per cent in the overall SUV volumes. He added that the company looks to corner about 15 per cent market share of the segment with the new vehicle.

"We have given some very advanced and unique features in our XUV300. So, within the compact SUV segment, we are going to position it as the premium product," Goenka had said in Mumbai.

The XUV300 comes loaded with features like a large 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a sunroof, dual-zone climate control and leather seats. The XUV300 also has a dual tone dashboard, dual pod instrument console, height adjustable driver's seat, adjustable rear head rests with a dedicated head rest for the middle passenger.

Carrying forward the characteristics of XUV500, the grille of XUV300 has a more angular frame and has a cheetah-inspired design. The XUV300 's headlamps integrate with the fog lamps. XUV 300 also comes with diamond cut alloy wheels, and roof mounted spoiler.

M&M's XUV300 will boast of seven airbags, along with reverse camera and parking sensors, ABS, EBD, ESP and more. The car is expected to come with a 1.5-litre diesel and a newly developed 1.2-litre G80 turbocharged petrol engine. Transmission option will include a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Rajan Wadhera, President Automotive Sector, M&M said: "The XUV300 is an all-new product that is built on a global platform and comes with many segment firsts. The XUV300's head-turning, cheetah inspired design, 'fun-to-drive' performance, first-in-class hi-tech features, best-in-class safety and class defining interiors, make it an exciting & comprehensive package that will find a strong connect and appeal among the consumers. We will offer the XUV300 in both petrol and diesel options."

Edited By: Udit Verma