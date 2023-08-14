Mahindra to unveil India's first offroad-friendly electric SUV tomorrow; check all details here

Mahindra will be showcasing new concept cars at an event in Cape Town, South Africa. The company is expected to showcase an all new electric version of the Thar SUV. The company has already released a few teasers for the Thar.e where 'e' stands for electric. The design language is expected to be more modern than the ICE version. However, it is still not certain whether the commercial version of the car will ever make it to the market.

So far, the Indian market does not have a viable candidate in the electric 4x4 segment and Mahindra Thar.e could become the first to get this distinction. Mahindra signaled its intentions to introduce up to five all-electric models by 2026 and Thar.e could be one of them.

What we know about the Thar.e

Mahindra's Thar.e is expected to feature the 'INGLO EV platform' that was revealed last year in August or opt for an entirely new and dedicated electric platform.

A teaser video previously shared by Mahindra showed us a glimpse of the Thar electric SUV's rear tail lamp design, a nod to the established aesthetics of the current Thar model. This suggests that the distinctive design language of the Thar is likely to be retained, albeit with strategic modifications to infuse the Thar.e with unmistakable EV characteristics.

At present, Mahindra and Mahindra offers the XUV400 as its sole electric offering, a derivative of the XUV300 sub-compact SUV. Although the XUV400's market impact has been limited, the impending arrival of the Thar EV in its final production form holds the potential to be a transformative force for Mahindra, potentially reshaping the brand's presence within the electric vehicle landscape.

Mahindra will also be revealing seven new tractor models at the event in Cape Town, South Africa.

