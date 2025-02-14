Mahindra’s electric SUVs create record with booking value of ₹ 8,472 crore on day 1

Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUVs — the XEV 9e and BE 6 — have collectively registered booking value of ₹8,472 crore (at ex-showroom price) on the first day of opening.

The company secured 30,179 bookings for its eSUVs. Notably, the total electric passenger vehicle sales in India stood around 1 lakh units in calendar year 2024.

The booking split between the XEV 9e and BE 6 stands at 56% and 44%, respectively. The top-end Pack Three, featuring a 79-kWh battery, accounted for 73% of the total bookings across both brands, the carmaker said in a release.

This response indicates strong customer enthusiasm for Mahindra’s next-generation electric SUVs and reflects the growing demand for premium EVs in India, it added.

The Made-in-India, For-the-World XEV 9e and BE 6 have attracted significant attention since their unveiling on November 26, 2024, signalling a robust market appetite for premium electric SUVs.

Deliveries will begin in latter part of March 2025, in the following phased schedule:

Pack Three: From Mid-March 2025

From Mid-March 2025 Pack Three Select: From June 2025

From June 2025 Pack Two: From July 2025

From July 2025 Pack One Above: From August 2025

From August 2025 Pack One: From August 2025

Mahindra remains committed to providing a smooth and transparent delivery experience. Customers will receive their tentative delivery timelines within the next three weeks through regular updates, the statement said.

Bookings for the XEV 9e and BE 6 remain open across select authorized Mahindra dealerships nationwide and on the official Mahindra website.

