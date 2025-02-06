Indians used to study their advanced cars: Anand Mahindra says now Japanese, Koreans poring over our electric SUVs

Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, said that many years ago, Indians used to take “pilgrimage” to international auto shows, but times have changed drastically now. Sharing images from the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Delhi that saw unprecedented footfall, Mahindra said that it is now visitors from technologically advanced nations who come to India to learn from the offerings here.

“Decades ago, when I began my career in the auto industry, it was our Indian delegations that would make the pilgrimage to International Auto shows to photograph & study the advanced cars made overseas,” said Mahindra.

Sharing photos from the auto expo in Delhi, where international visitors can be seen taking pictures of Mahindra SUVs, Mahindra said, “At the recent Bharat Mobility Show in Delhi, you can imagine my emotions when seeing Japanese & Korean visitors poring over our new Electric Origin SUVs…”

‘FUTURE OF MOBILITY’: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, emphasised that the future of mobility belongs to India. Modi highlighted that India has attracted USD 36 billion in foreign direct investment in just four years, underscoring its position as an attractive destination for investors.

The five-day expo showcased over 100 new launches across the entire mobility ecosystem. Modi emphasised that India's focus on green technology, including electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel, and biofuels, supports both economic and ecological goals. [3]

Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have further bolstered the 'Make in India' campaign, resulting in significant sales and job creation, he said. Electric vehicle sales have surged, with a 640-fold increase over the past decade, and projections suggest this trend will continue, potentially increasing eight-fold by the decade's end. Modi highlighted that while only around 2,600 electric vehicles were sold annually ten years ago, over 16.8 lakh units were sold in 2024.

MAHINDRA ELECTRIC SUVs

Mahindra launched two new electric vehicles, the XEV 9e and BE 6e, under its XUV and BE sub-brands last year, to compete with established models like the Mercedes-Benz EQA and BMW iX1. The BE 6e is priced at Rs 18.90 lakh, while the XEV 9e starts at Rs 21.90 lakh, both ex-showroom prices.

The XEV 9e and BE 6e share several design cues but are distinct in their styling and features. The XEV 9e leans towards an SUV-coupe aesthetic, offering a unique blend of sportiness and utility, while the BE 6e presents a sportier, angular design. These differences highlight Mahindra's intention to cater to varied consumer preferences within the EV market.

Mahindra’s latest entries into the EV market reflect a strategic push to capture a share of the premium electric vehicle segment. By offering these vehicles at competitive prices, Mahindra aims to attract consumers looking for premium features without the usual premium price tag. This move not only strengthens Mahindra's position in the EV market but also broadens consumer choice in the growing electric vehicle landscape.