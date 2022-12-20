Maruti Suzuki to launch 2 new SUVs, 1 electric car; Auto Expo line-up revealed

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that it will be showcasing two new SUVs at the Auto Expo 2023. The company will also unveil an Electric Concept alongside the new range of SUVs. Maruti Suzuki will emphasize on sustainability, technology, safety, and connectivity at the Maruti Suzuki pavilion at Auto Expo 2023. While the company hasn't revealed the names of the SUVs, we can be certain that it will show off the new 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Baleno-based crossover.

Maruti Suzuki will display 16 vehicles at the Expo including an Electric Concept SUV, two all-new SUVs, WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, and its customised range of existing products like Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno, and Swift among others.

Maruti Suzuki Pavilion highlights

The Maruti Suzuki Pavilion will be spread across 4,118 m2 at Hall No. 9. The pavilion will be divided into four zones: Sustainability Zone, Technology Zone, Innovation Zone and Adventure Zone.

The company will showcase a Grand SUV amphitheatre with an elevated section featuring a range of SUVs and UVs by Maruti Suzuki.

Sustainability Zone: At the pavilion, customers will enjoy curated engagement activities like ‘Sustainability Tree’ in the Sustainability Zone where people can post & support sustainable initiatives



Technology Zone: This zone is for tech-savvy visitors. It will demonstrate technologies like ADAS, V2X, new powertrains like Intelligent Electric Hybrid, Robotic Touchscreen Arm and Virtual Reality.



Innovation Zone: This zone will engage with Varun Dhawan fans as they will be able to pose with the Bollywood character for a unique photo opportunity



Adventure Zone: The Adventure Zone will have a ‘Rock Wall Climbing Activity’ to showcase customized AllGRIP vehicles

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited says, “For Over 4 decades, Maruti Suzuki has been consistently bringing the joy of mobility to customers through industry-defining products and technologies. Auto Expo’23 is yet another opportunity for us to showcase our commitment towards the future of mobility through our range of sustainable & technology driven products. Our showcases at Auto Expo’23 will highlight Maruti Suzuki’s commitment towards cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon neutral offerings for tomorrow. We are confident that our range of all-new SUVs, futuristic Concept EV, Hybrid, flex-fuel prototype and products will capture the imagination of enthusiasts.”

