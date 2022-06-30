Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched today: Check features, price, and more

Indian automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki announced the launch of its latest Compact SUV edition - Brezza 2022 today, which comes jam-packed with several technical and feature upgrades. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 has been one of the most anticipated, and high-end launches in the Indian automobile market.

According to the automaker, the all-new Brezza 2022 is outfitted with a variety of cutting-edge innovations as well as next-generation comfort and convenience features. In addition to this, the upcoming SUV combines powerful performance, a sleek and captivating aesthetic appearance, and a number of improved safety features for its passengers.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has always been a popular compact SUV model within the company's lineup and in the SUV segment. Now it comes equipped with cutting-edge hi-tech capabilities and, a ‘hot’ new external design, as claimed by the company.

Features of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022

The latest Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 has a youthful, dynamic exterior that perfectly complements its SUV appearance. It is also fitted with dual-LED projector headlamps, precision-cut alloy wheels with a bold geometric pattern, a small Shark fin antenna, silver roof rails, and an entirely new addition of a sunroof on top of the car.

Interior-wise as well, the Brezza 2022 does not fail to impress. The car has a sporty, urban interior design and a modern, layered dashboard. It also has distinctive interior ambient lighting, a larger instrument panel with a digital multi-information display (MID), and a telescoping steering wheel for simpler handling. Furthermore, the addition of the electric sunroof offers the all-new Brezza an exciting overall appearance and feel from the inside.

Coming to the digital equipment that the car is equipped with, the Brezza has a 22.86cm SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system with HD display that has an intuitive user interface and cutting-edge Voice Assist to provide consumers with a seamless connected driving experience. With "Surround Sense" powered by "ARKAMYS," this high-end infotainment system boasts excellent sound acoustic tuning and offers distinctive ambiences designed to fit different moods, as stated by the company. In addition to these features, the latest model also has a Wireless Charging Dock, a Colored Head-Up Display for the Driver, and a 360 View Camera for a comfortable driving experience.

In terms of its safety features, the car is built on Suzuki's renowned TECT platform, which assures a vehicle's strength and durability. High tensile steel is used in the Brezza 2022, increasing torsional stiffness and handling while also improving overall vehicle safety. Furthermore, the Brezza 2022 comes with 6 airbags, and an Electronic Stability Program (ESP) apart from over 20 other security features.

Coming to the performance of Maruti Suzuki’s latest mode, the Brezza 2022 is fitted with a potent 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT next-generation K-series engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid System, which provides a refined and pleasant driving experience. The lithium-ion battery used in the Progressive Smart Hybrid System's twin battery architecture helps to increase driving efficiency, reduce emissions, and raise fuel economy, according to the company.

Price of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022

Price estimates for the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 can be expected to range from around Rs 7.99 lakh for the entry-level LXi trim to as high as Rs 13.96 lakh for the highest-spec ZXI+ AT version across all dealerships in India. Maruti Suzuki also announced that the new Brezza 2022 may also be purchased through a subscription for an all-inclusive monthly subscription cost beginning at Rs 18,300.

Commenting on the launch of one of the most anticipated Compact SUV models, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Hisashi Takeuchi said, “Conceptualised, designed and developed in India, Brezza with its stylish design, bold stance and unmistakable road presence has redefined the compact SUV segment in India. The most loved compact SUV, Brezza with over 7,50,000 delighted customers, has ruled the sales charts by consistently being among the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles.”

“With the objective of extending “Joy of Mobility” to the aspirational customers, today, we are delighted to present the “All-New Hot and Techy Brezza” with energetic new design, packed with next-gen features and superior performance, that will surely surpass customer expectations. We are confident that customers will appreciate the All-New Brezza and it will be a blockbuster once again,” he went on to add.

