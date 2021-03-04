scorecardresearch
Maruti Suzuki Brezza's cumulative sales cross 600,000 mark since 2016

Maruti Suzuki had introduced the compact SUV in March 2016

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSI) on Thursday said its compact SUV Vitara Brezza has crossed 6 lakh units cumulative sales mark since making its debut in the market five years ago.

The auto major had introduced the model in March 2016.

"The country's best-selling compact SUV has further strengthened its position as the market leader with the sales of six lakh units. This is a testimony of our customers' elevated support and love for the brand, especially in a segment which is traditionally diesel driven," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

The model comes with a 1.5 litre petrol engine mated with five-speed manual and four-speed automatic transmissions.

