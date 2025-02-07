Maruti Suzuki delivers 60 Jimny vehicles to Indo-Tibetan Border Police

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has successfully delivered 60 Jimny SUVs to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), representing the inaugural introduction of the Jimny into the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The vehicles will be utilised in the rugged high-altitude regions of Leh-Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh to assist ITBP officers in border surveillance and troop transportation. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny, known for its reliable off-road performance, will assist ITBP personnel in tasks such as patrolling, border guarding, and transportation of officers and troops.

The vehicles will provide assistance to ITBP personnel working in high-altitude Himalayan regions, where temperatures can reach as low as -45 degrees Celsius. These areas consist of glaciers and snow-covered mountains that require constant patrolling and troop movement for border security purposes.

Maruti Suzuki has a long-standing history of supplying vehicles to India's armed forces, notably their Gypsy model which has been in service for many years. The Jimny, newly introduced in India in 2023, is specifically engineered for off-road performance and harsh weather environments.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny in India is equipped with a 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 103 hp of power and 134.2 Nm of maximum torque. Buyers have the option of choosing between a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic transmission.

The manual variant offers a fuel efficiency of 16.94 kmpl, while the automatic variant provides a mileage of 16.39 kmpl. To enhance its off-road capabilities, the SUV features a 4x4 system called AllGrip Pro.

The prices for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny variants are as follows (ex-showroom):

Zeta MT: Rs 12,75,500

Alpha MT: Rs 13,70,500

Alpha MT Dual Tone: Rs 13,86,500

Zeta AT: Rs 13,85,500

Alpha AT: Rs 14,80,500

Alpha AT Dual Tone: Rs 14,96,500

Jimny in Japan

Suzuki Motor Corp has recently introduced the Jimny five-door variant in Japan, which has garnered significant attention and demand in the market. The SUV, manufactured in India, is being imported to Japan and was unveiled by the brand on January 30 under the Jimny Nomade name. Deliveries are set to begin on April 3, with an impressive 50,000 orders received in just four days.

The Suzuki Jimny five-door is available in Japan with a starting price of 2,651,000 yen (Rs 14.88 lakh) for the 5-speed manual variant, while the AT version costs 2,750,000 yen (Rs 15.43 lakh). In India, the vehicle is priced between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with popular models like the Mahindra Thar Roxx and Force Gurkha five-door.