Maruti Suzuki Dzire becomes India’s first 5-star Bharat NCAP-rated sedan

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has achieved a significant milestone in vehicle safety, with the all-new Dzire becoming the first sedan in the country to receive a 5-star safety rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP). The certificate was presented by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on June 11, 2025.

The Dzire, built on Suzuki’s fifth-generation HEARTECT platform, is equipped with a host of advanced safety features including six airbags, Electronic Stability Program+, Hill Hold Assist, and a 360-degree HD camera. The New Age Baleno, another model tested under Bharat NCAP, secured an impressive 4-star rating.

Speaking at the event, Gadkari lauded the initiative, stating: “It gives me immense pride to see Made-in-India high-volume mainstream cars achieve exemplary safety ratings. Bharat NCAP aims to raise safety awareness among Indian consumers and push manufacturers to adopt global safety standards.” He also commended Maruti Suzuki’s decision to introduce six airbags as standard across all variants by the end of the year, calling it a “significant stride towards vehicle safety.”

Currently, Maruti Suzuki offers 6 airbags as standard across 10 models including the Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Eeco, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny, and Invicto. The company also provides ESP® across all 18 models, ahead of any regulatory mandate—offering the widest portfolio of safety-equipped vehicles in the country.

Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi expressed gratitude towards the government and testing agencies. “Bharat NCAP introduces stringent protocols that will empower consumers to make informed decisions. We are proud to receive this recognition and remain committed to elevating safety across our product range,” he said.

As part of its broader safety vision, Maruti Suzuki plans to make 6 airbags standard across all models and variants within 2025, reinforcing its push to offer safer mobility options across price segments.