Maruti Suzuki India hikes price for Ignis by upto Rs 27,000, new safety features added

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the country's largest passenger car manufacturer, has recently announced that the price for Maruti Ignis will be hiked and the car is now equipped with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard features across all variants. This move is aimed at providing an added safety shield for its customers.

The price hike varies across models and ranges up to Rs. 27,000 (Ex-Showroom - Delhi). The new prices are effective from today i.e. 24th February 2023.

The Electronic Stability Program (ESP) is a safety system that helps maintain control of the car during a skid or loss of traction. It uses sensors to monitor the car's movement and can apply brakes to individual wheels to keep the car stable. The Hill Hold Assist, on the other hand, prevents the car from rolling back when starting on a hill.

In addition to the safety features, the Maruti Ignis is also compliant with the upcoming E20 and Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms. The E20 norm is aimed at promoting the use of ethanol-blended petrol, while the RDE norm measures the actual emissions produced by a vehicle during real-world driving conditions.

The Ignis comes with 1197 CC of displacement with 4 cylinders and a city mileage of 14.65 kmpl. The price ranges from Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 7.9 lakh (ex-showroom in New Delhi).

