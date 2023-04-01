Maruti Suzuki India sold 1.7 lakh cars in March 2022 as compact vehicles sales drop

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Saturday said that it sold 170,071 units in March 2023, which fell down from last year. The total sales in the month include domestic sales of 136,787 units, sales to other OEMs of 3,165 units and its highest-ever monthly exports of 30,119 units.

In a press note, Maruti Suzuki revealed that it sold the most number of compact vehicles including Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Swift, Tour S and Dzire.

For the full financial year 2022-23, the company posted its highest-ever total sales of 1,966,164 units. Total sales include domestic sales of 1,644,876 units with a growth of 20.5 per cent over FY 2021-22, sales to other OEMs of 61,955 units and highest-ever exports of 259,333 units.

The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2022-23 and the company took all possible measures to reduce the impact, the company said in a statement.

While sales of passenger automobiles were at 83,714, mini and compact segment sales decreased to 83,414 units. In contrast, sales of light commercial vehicles increased from 3,797 to 4,024 units in March of last year.

While Alto and S-Presso, which falls under the mini segment, sold 15,491 units in March 2023, the compact vehicle sales stood at 82,314 units. The Indian automaker sold 1,384 units of Ciaz in March, which has increased significantly as compared to last year.

Meanwhile, the sales of utility vehicles, which include Grand Vitara, Brezza, S-Cross, XL6 and Ertiga stood at 25,001 units. Maruti Suzuki Eeco sales stood at 9,221 units in March, which is a decrease from 11,995 units.

Maruti Suzuki recently announced a price hike across its models and it attributed this decision to inflation and regulatory requirements. The company has decided to increase the prices from April 2023.

It has been reported that Maruti Suzuki India has discontinued its entry-level model, Alto 800, which is one of the highest-selling hatchbacks. The company found it financially unviable to upgrade the Alto to meet the BS6 Phase II norms.

