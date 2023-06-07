Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV launch today: Check expected price, variants, features, safety, other details

Maruti Suzuki India, India's largest carmaker, is all set to launch the highly anticipated Jimny SUV. The addition of the Jimny will add to Maruti's SUV portfolio, which already includes models like the Fronx, Brezza, and Grand Vitara.

The Jimny has already generated significant interest, as Maruti started accepting bookings for the SUV on January 12. Since then, it has received an overwhelming response with more than 30,000 bookings.

Expected pricing

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be available in two top-tier trims, namely Zeta and Alpha, both equipped with standard 4WD technology. As a result, the pricing is expected to be on the higher side, with an estimated range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Engine

Under the hood, the Jimny will be powered by the reliable K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine, delivering a maximum power output of 105PS and a peak torque of 134Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic. The SUV features a ladder frame chassis and comes with the ALLGRIP PRO 4WD technology, including a low-range transfer gear (4L mode) as a standard feature.

Competition

The main competitor for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be the popular Mahindra Thar. Additionally, it could also face competition from the Force Gurkha in the 4WD market.

Features

In terms of exterior features, the Jimny boasts LED headlamps with washers, automatic headlamps, fog lamps, electrically adjustable and retractable ORVMs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Standard features include a hard top, drip rails, a clamshell bonnet, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Inside the cabin, the Jimny offers prominent features such as a 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with an HD display, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an Arkamys surround sound system, automatic climate control, and cruise control.

When it comes to safety, the Jimny will get six airbags, a brake-limited slip differential, electronic stability program, a hill-hold-assist, hill-descent control, a rearview camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and ABS with EBD.

