Maruti Suzuki remains top seller in PV segment; Tata Motors emerges leader in CV sales: FADA

Delhi-based automaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) remained the top seller in the passenger vehicles segment with sales of 1,06,948 and 41.03 per cent market share in June. During the same period last year, the automaker sold 75,135 units and commanded 40.40 per cent market share, as per the monthly sales data of Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) released on Tuesday.

MSI was followed by automakers like Tata Motors (36,974 units), Hyundai Motor India (36,952 units), Mahindra and Mahindra or M&M (19,400 units), and Kia Motors India (18,414 units).

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

On the commercial vehicle sales front, Tata Motors was the leader with 27,829 units sold in June and a market share of whopping 41.11 per cent, a rise of 14,013 units and market share of 39.13 per cent in the same period last year.

Tata Motors was followed by M&M (15,950 units), Ashok Leyland (10,105 units), VE Commercial Vehicles (4,509 units) and Maruti Suzuki India (2,730 units).

In terms of tractor sales, M&M’s tractor division emerged the segment leader with sales of 13,191 units and a market share of 23 per cent in June. It was followed by M&M’s Swaraj division (9,637 units), Tafe Limited (9,637 units), International Tractors (6,947 units) and Escorts Agri machinery arm (6,060 units).

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

Dr Pawan Munjal-led two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp logged sales of 3,85,165 units and a market share of 34.24 per cent in June, a decline from sales of 4,15 ,395 units and 44.63 per cent market share in the same period last year.

Hero Motorcorp was followed by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (2,85,691 units), TVS Motor Company (1,66,412 units), Bajaj Auto (1,00,094 units) and Suzuki Motorcycle India (50,099 units).

Bajaj Auto emerged as the undisputed market leader in terms of three-wheeler with sales of 11,383 units and a market share of 24.72 per cent in June. Bajaj Auto was followed by Piaggio Vehicles (4,203 units), YC Electric Vehicle (2,385 units) and M&M (1,975 units).

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

Total number of PV sales stood at 2,60,683 units in June, a rise of 40.15 per cent from 1,85,998 units in the same period last year. The total number of two-wheelers sold in June stood at 11,19,096 units, a 20.23 per cent rise from 9,30,825 units in June 2021.

Moreover, the total number of three-wheelers sold during the period stood at 46,040, an on-year rise of 212.45 per cent from 12,079 units in June 2021. The total number of vehicles sold in June stood at 15,50,855 units, an on-year rise of 27.16 per cent from 12,19,657 units in June last year.

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said, “When compared to June 2019, a pre-COVID month, overall sales were down by -9 per cent. Apart from PV and tractors, which were already above pre-COVID level for last few months and grew by 27 per cent and 40 per cent, CV for the first time showed a growth of 4 per cent thus indicating recovery slowly creeping in for this segment. While 3W narrowed it’s de-growth and was at down by -6 per cent, it’s the 2w segment which still remains the biggest cause of concern and is not picking as per expectation. The same was down by -16 per cent."