Maruti Suzuki rolls out BS-VI compliant Swift, Wagon R; hikes prices

India's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki has rolled out new versions of its Swift and Wagon R which are compliant to the BS-VI emission norms. The Wagon R line-up with 1.2-litre engine and the petrol variants of the Swift have got the BS-VI makeover. With this, Maruti Suzuki has become the first car manufacturer to introduce BS-VI compliant models in the market. The new emission laws come into effect from April 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, both petrol and diesel trims of the Swift have been made complaint with AIS-145 Safety Norms. These norms call for mandatorily equipping vehicles with speed alert systems to warn the driver in case of over speeding, seat belt reminder for the driver and co-driver, manual override for central locking system and driver airbag

With these developments to the Swift and Wagon R, the prices of both the hatchbacks will rise too. After being made BS-VI compliant, the ex-showroom prices of Wagon R 1.2-litre line-up will now be in the range of Rs 5.1 lakh to Rs 5.91 lakh in the Delhi-NCR region. For the rest of India, the new prices for the same model will vary from 5.15 lakh and 5.96 lakh, depending on the variant.

On the other hand, the prices of Swift will vary from 5.14 lakh to Rs 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom price Delhi-NCR). This will include all variants of Maruti Suzuki's premium hatchback, petrol and diesel both.

Maruti Suzuki has also decided to increase the prices of Wagon R models fitted with 1.0-litre engine. The revised ex-showroom prices for Wagon R (1.0-litre) in Delhi-NCR region would vary from Rs 4.34 lakh to Rs 5.33 lakh, and in rest of India from Rs 4.39 lakh to Rs 5.38, the company said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki also launched the CNG variants of Alto, Lxi and Lxi (O). The Lxi and Lxi (O) variants will priced at Rs 4,10,570 and Rs 4,14,190, respectively.

