Maruti Suzuki Baleno touches 6 lakh sale milestone in 44 months

Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the entry level premium hatchback, has managed to touch the new sales milestone by selling as many as 6 lakh units in just 44 months. Maruti Baleno was first launched in India in October 2015 and has since been a segment leader. In January 2019, Maruti Suzuki launched Baleno facelift and is now India's first BS6 compatible hatchback. At present, the car has a starting price of Rs 5.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and holds 27 per cent share of the premium hatchback segment.

"Baleno is India's most preferred premium hatchback. Continuous alignment with customer's expectations and desires along with periodic upgrades in terms of technology, have kept Baleno in the lead in customer's decision making. The recently introduced next generation smart hybrid on Baleno, resonates with customer's need for contemporary technology. The milestone of 6 lakh unit cumulative sales in a record time of just 44 months clearly reflects Baleno's popularity. We thank our customers for their continued support that has helped Baleno to create this industry benchmark of the fastest 6 lakh sales milestone," Maruti Suzuki India Marketing and Sales Executive Director Shashank Srivastava said.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is sold via the NEXA dealership network in India and is available in three engine options - 1.2-litre VVT petrol, 1.3-litre DDiS diesel and an all-new 1.2-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT smart hybrid petrol. The new engine configuration has helped the car to reduce emissions and also achieve higher fuel efficiency. The 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine churns our 83 hp and 113 Nm of torque. The 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine forks out 75 hp and 190 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT smart hybrid petrol engine is good for 90 hp and 113 Nm of torque.

Earlier in April, Maruti Suzuki hiked the prices for the Baleno RS petrol variant and all the Baleno diesel variants. The prices for the diesel variants of Maruti Suzuki Baleno have been increased in the range of Rs 12,000-20,000. On the other hand, the price of Baleno RS model has been increased by Rs 13,000.

Built on a HEARTECT platform, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2019 has an all new grill with 3-dimensional detailing which gives 2019 Maruti Baleno a wider stance. There are LED projector headlights with daytime running lamps (DRL). The DRLs are a standard feature now and are available from the Delta variant onwards. The headlamps of the new Baleno also feature LEDs instead of Xenon lighting.

