Maruti Suzuki shatters records with highest-ever monthly sales in January 2024

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has set a new milestone in its sales performance, with January 2024 witnessing the highest ever monthly sales volume in the company's history. Reporting a total of 199,364 units sold, the renowned automobile manufacturer showcased robust market demand across various segments.

Breaking down the sales figures for January 2024, Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales accounted for 170,214 units, highlighting a significant surge in consumer interest. Additionally, the company reported sales to other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) amounting to 5,229 units, further underscoring its market influence. Export figures stood strong at 23,921 units, showcasing Maruti Suzuki's global reach and competitiveness in international markets.

The detailed breakdown of sales figures by category and sub-segment models further illustrates Maruti Suzuki's diversified market presence and consumer appeal. In the mini and compact segment, which includes popular models such as the Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR, a total of 92,382 units were sold in January 2024.

Moreover, the mid-size segment represented by the Ciaz witnessed sales of 363 units during the same period. Maruti Suzuki's utility vehicles, including the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross, and XL6, recorded robust sales figures of 62,038 units, further bolstering the company's position in the competitive SUV market.

The company's van segment, represented by the Eeco model, also experienced healthy sales, with 12,019 units sold in January 2024. In addition to passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki's light commercial vehicle (LCV) Super Carry contributed to the overall sales performance, with 3,412 units sold during the month.

Overall, Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales, including both passenger vehicles and LCVs, reached 170,214 units, showcasing a commendable growth trajectory. When considering sales to other OEMs, the total domestic sales figure rose to 175,443 units, further consolidating Maruti Suzuki's position as a market leader in the automotive industry.

With a strong performance in both domestic and international markets, Maruti Suzuki's total sales for January 2024 reached an impressive 199,364 units, marking a significant achievement for the company and reflecting the enduring popularity of its vehicle lineup among consumers worldwide.