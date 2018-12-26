Maruti Suzuki to launch all new Wagon R on January 23 next year

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new Wagon R in India on January 23, 2019. The new car will be in direct competition with the Hyundai's Santro and Tata's Tiago and is expected to help Maruti Suzuki boost its overall sales figures.

The 2019 model of the much loved Wagon R will have a new design. The changes in design are aimed at making it a bit roomier than before. The car is expected to be longer, spacious and will have better safety features so as to stand tall to its closest rival, Santro.

Looking from the outside, the car will have few curves, a departure from its infamous boxy design. Also, the top variant of the car is expected to come with LED tail lamps and alloy wheels. The cars interiors are expected to be premium. The top variant will come with the features like a touch screen infotainment system along with an inbuilt navigation. Also, expect the parking sensors, a rear parking camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the top variant of the car.

Under the hood, the new Wagon R will be powered by the old 1-litre, 3-cylinder K10 engine. It will come in either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox and a CNG option to take on the Hyundai's Santro. Maruti Suzuki is also expected to launch an all electric variant of the Wagon R in the year 2020. The electric Wagon R will be quite different from the regular one in terms of look and overall features.

Prices for the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R are expected to be between Rs 4-5 lakh (ex-showroom).

