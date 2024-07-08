Mercedes Benz EQA 250+ Review: A Compelling Choice in Luxury Electric SUVs

Mercedes-Benz has officially introduced the EQA 250+, its entry-level electric SUV, to the Indian market, aiming to meet the rising demand for luxury electric vehicles. Priced at an introductory rate of 66 lakh (ex-showroom), the EQA 250+ boasts one of the longest driving ranges in its class, powered by a single motor and a 70.5kWh battery pack. This configuration offers an impressive range of 500 to 560 km on a single charge, which in the real world range is likely to be in between 420-500 kms.

Essentially, the EQA is the electrified version of the GLA, sharing the same platform and silhouette with the ICE compact crossover. Although it has been available in global markets since 2021, it is now entering the Indian market, where the premium compact electric vehicle segment is gradually gaining traction.

The EQA 250+ distinguishes itself from the GLA with significant design and visual enhancements. The front end features the EQ-style closed and star-patterned grille, redesigned LED headlights, and a connected light bar. At the rear, the design elements are reminiscent of the EQB, and the new alloy wheels improve aerodynamics and reduce drag. Overall, the EQA has a sleek and modern look, without being overly edgy.

Driving the EQA offers a dynamic experience with four available drive modes: Comfort (default), Eco, Sport, and Individual. The instantaneous power typical of EVs is present, though manufacturers have moderated the initial acceleration surge. The EQA performs impressively, especially in Sport mode, providing an exhilarating drive. The steering is light, facilitating easy navigation through heavy traffic and tight parking spots. However, the steering lacks feedback during high-speed cornering, and the body roll is noticeable, a common trait among many EVs.

Inside, the EQA's cabin impresses with its twin 10.25-inch screens, sporty steering, and classy turbine-like air vents. Copper-coloured highlights around the air vents and a unique dashboard fascia featuring a three-pointed star design add to its appeal. The seats, made from recycled plastic bottles, combine artificial leather and fabric. However, the seat comfort might not suit everyone due to firm cushioning and potentially excessive lumbar support. The grip of the steering wheel is a bit bigger than the average palm size which makes it a bit uneasy.

The EQA offers plenty of modern features to enhance the driving experience. The detailed head-up display, Burmester sound system, and user-friendly touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support keep drivers engaged. The in-built Navigation with Augmented Reality is particularly notable, displaying a live feed of the road with progressively larger arrows as you approach a turn. Other features include electric front seats with memory, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, and an electric tailgate.

In the rear, occupants may find the low seating and high floor resulting in a knees-up position, which could be uncomfortable even when legs are stretched forward.

Despite a few drawbacks, the EQA 250+ has the potential to be a bestselling Mercedes EV. Its affordability, coupled with a decent set of features, commendable performance, and the expected comfort from the three-pointed star brand, makes it a compelling choice for those looking to own a luxury electric vehicle. While it may not have the most rugged appearance or the fastest acceleration compared to its rivals, it remains a solid option for brand enthusiasts and those venturing into the luxury electric vehicle market with a decent price point.

