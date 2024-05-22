Mercedes-Benz India unveils luxury titans: AMG S 63 E Performance ‘Edition 1’ & Maybach GLS 600 SUV

Mercedes-Benz India has significantly expanded its top-end vehicle (TEV) portfolio with the launch of two exclusive models: the new Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance ‘Edition 1’ and the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV.



These introductions highlight Mercedes-Benz’s announcement earlier on getting high-performance driving experiences in India.

The AMG S 63 E Performance is priced at Rs. 3.3 crore., with the exclusive ‘Edition 1’ starting at Rs. 3.8 crore.

The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance ‘Edition 1’ redefines luxury performance in the sedan segment. Dubbed as the most powerful S-Class ever, this model combines the luxury and comfort synonymous with the S-Class with cutting-edge AMG performance. The vehicle features a handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 Biturbo engine and an electric motor, delivering a combined output of 802 hp. Exclusive to the Indian market, the ‘Edition 1’ boasts unique design elements including MANUFAKTUR alpine grey paintwork, 21-inch forged wheels, and red topstitching in the upholstery.

In the luxury SUV segment, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC stands as a symbol of sophistication and elegance. It merges the robust design of the GLS SUV with the luxury of a high-end sedan, featuring advanced technology and premium materials. Key highlights include the Burmester® surround sound system, MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment System, and MULTIBEAM LED headlights. Priced at Rs. 3.35 Cr., the GLS 600 reinforces Mercedes-Benz’s dominance in the luxury SUV market.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, emphasized the importance of these launches, stating, “Mercedes-Benz customers desire to experience the pinnacle of luxury as well as a thrilling driving experience. Today, we introduce two exclusive products that underline opulence and scintillating performance. The TEV segment represents our key focus area, and with these exclusive models, we are now offering our discerning Indian customers two highly desirable vehicles from our global portfolio.”