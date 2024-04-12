Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift 2024 review: A perfect mix of luxury and tech

Mercerdes-Benz GLS facelift 2024 is launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.3 crore and competes with the likes of BMW X7, Range Rover Defender, and Volvo XC90. This luxury SUV has received some cosmetic upgrades along with some new features. But do these updates make it worth buying? Here’s my detailed review

In terms of design, this GLS 450 facelift 2024 SUV comes with a new grille and Mercedes-branding on the headlights, which gives it more of an electric vehicle touch. This is a 5.2 meters which, in my opinion, is an incredibly long car that has 21-inch wheels.

On highways, it manages to deal with the shocks properly but on bumpy roads, it is a different story. This is because of the mildly hybrid integrated starter motor and a little bit of electric push that it gets. It comes with a 48V electric motor and an integrated started generator, which offer an additional boost of around 21 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It has got no shortage of torque as it offers torque output of 500Nm, no shortage of power and a three litre petrol engine that gives you the sort of grunt you want to hear. The GLS 450 is powered by a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder petrol engine. But if you're driving a bit fast, you realise that there are a bunch of bumps on the road. While the company says that it can go from 0 to 100 in 6.1 seconds but because of the shakes, you cannot treat it like a sports car.

As for the interiors, Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 facelift 2024 comes with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, and comfortable seating with massage functions. There's a third row, but it's best suited for children only. For safety, it comes with 9 airbags, 360-degree view cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

Since you are paying a lot for this luxury car, it comes with several premium features. These include high-end features like adjustable seats, blinds for added insulation, a UV coating for safety against the sun, and a mild hybrid power train for improved fuel economy.

In terms of tech, the car offers features like a transparent hood that uses cameras to show the ground beneath the car. It also comes with an advanced AI interfacing system, collision avoidance, ambient lighting, and a powerful sound system. You will also get a driver's seat with automatic positioning, and a rear seat entertainment system with 11.6-inch tablets.

Overall, the Mercedes GLS 450 is a mix of luxury and off-roader, and is recommended for those who trust and favor the Mercedes brand and do not mind the price. However, if you are looking for better off-roading capabilities, then you should consider JLR Defender.

