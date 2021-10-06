Mercedes-Benz sales grow 99% to 4,104 units in Q3

India’s largest luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India today announced a strong quarterly sales performance in July-September quarter by delivering 4,101 units to the customers. This is 99% sales growth in Q3 on YoY basis, the company said.

With a robust Q3 sales performance, Mercedes-Benz India clocked 8,958 units in the January-September 2021, backed by a completely new product portfolio and resurgent customer sentiment.

The strong rebound in sales, particularly in Q3 2021 retail, reflects the continuous V-shaped recovery, the company said.

The LWB E-Class was the single highest selling model for Mercedes-Benz in Jan-Sep 21 period, followed by the GLC luxury SUV. Online sales continued their prominence in Jan-Sep period.

Over 44,000+ leads were generated by online sales alone. Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said: “Mercedes-Benz’s strong YTD sales growth, which is highlighted by a robust recovery in customer demand, specifically in Q3 2021, is backed by a combination of new product line-up and also bullish market sentiments. We are cautiously optimistic with our sales outlook for the upcoming months.”