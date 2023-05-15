MG Comet EV bookings commence with token amount of Rs 11,000; check full price, variants, other details

MG Motor India has officially announced the commencement of bookings for the mini electric car MG Comet EV. The EV is now available for booking online through the MG Motor India website and at MG Dealerships across the country. The bookings can be secured for Rs 11,000. MG has also introduced a feature called 'Track and Trace' on the 'MyMG' app. This feature allows customers to track the status of their car bookings directly from their mobile devices.

The MG Comet EV is available in three attractive variants: Pace, Play, and Plush. The pricing for these variants is as follows:

Pace: Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

Play: Rs 9.28 lakh (ex-showroom)

Plush: Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

It is important to note that this special pricing will only be valid for the first 5,000 bookings, so customers are encouraged to secure their bookings early.

MG Comet EV deliveries: The company has also announced that deliveries of the Comet EV will begin from May 22 in a phased manner.

MG Comet EV Features

The MG Comet EV boasts a 17.3kWh li-ion battery with Prismatic cells, offering a claimed range of 230km. While the actual real-world range may vary based on driving conditions.

In terms of safety, the MG Comet EV features 17 hot stamping panels for structural reinforcement. MG claims the vehicle has also undergone 39 rigorous tests to ensure both vehicle and battery safety. MG guarantees that the Comet EV can withstand harsh weather conditions.

In terms of features, the MG Comet EV offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, three drive modes, and three kinetic energy recovery system (KERS) modes. The vehicle is equipped with a wide range of standard safety features, including dual front airbags, ABS+EBD, front and rear 3-point seat belts, a rear parking camera and sensor, TPMS (Indirect), and ISOFIX child seat provisions.

The MG Comet EV is also integrated with the iSmart system, providing over 55 connected car features and 100+ voice commands. The floating twin display features a 10.25" head unit and a 10.25" digital cluster, ensuring a modern and intuitive user interface. Other notable features include a smart start system, digital Bluetooth key with sharing function for up to two people, and a one-touch slide and recline passenger seat.

Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director of MG Motor India, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the MG Comet EV's booking announcement. He emphasized that the vehicle was specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of Indian urban consumers. Furthermore, he highlighted the introduction of the 'Track and Trace' feature, which aims to provide customers with complete visibility into the status of their car bookings.

