MG Comet EV price list announced: Check details about variants, deliveries, more

MG Comet EV has finally been launched in India after multiple events about the car. MG had already revealed that the starting price of the Comet EV is Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The car has been launched in three variants and prices go all the way to Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here's the complete pricing of the MG Comet EV:

Pace: Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

Play: Rs 9.28 lakh (ex-showroom)

Plush: Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

This pricing will only be valid for the first 5,000 bookings.

The car can be purchased from May 15, 12 noon via both offline and online channels. Additionally, MG has promised that deliveries of the Comet EV will start from May 22 in a phased manner. The pre-registrations have already begun.

MG Comet EV Range

The Comet EV features a 17.3kWh li-ion battery with Prismatic cells that provides a range of 230km. The actual real-world range may be much lesser, similar to other EVs in similar price segments.

MG Comet EV Safety

In terms of safety, the MG Comet EV has 17 hot stamping panels for structural reinforcement. In addition, the vehicle has undergone 39 rigorous tests to ensure both vehicle and battery safety. MG claims the car is built with a high-strength body and that the Comet EV can withstand harsh weather conditions and remain sturdy.

Features of MG Comet EV

Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play

Three drive modes and three kinetic energy recovery system (KERS) modes

Active and passive standard safety features: dual front airbags, ABS +EBD, front & rear 3 pt. seat belts, rear parking camera & sensor, TPMS (Indirect), and ISOFIX child seat

iSmart with 55+ connected car features and 100+ voice commands

Floating twin display with a 10.25” head unit and a 10.25” digital cluster

Smart start system

Digital Bluetooth key with sharing function for up to two people

One-touch slide & recline passenger seat

Also read: 'Distasteful': Tata Motors clarifies it didn't mock MG Comet EV

Also read: MG Motor rolls out first MG Comet EV in India ahead of April 19 launch