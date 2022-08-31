MG Motor’s Advanced Gloster launched at starting price of Rs 31.99 lakh; check out features 

Automaker MG Motor has launched India’s first autonomous premium SUV Advanced Gloster at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 31.99 lakh today. The latest MG Motor SUV comes with 6- and 7-seater options. It is available in four colour options—Deep Golden, Metal Black, Warm White and Metal Ash.

This SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel available in two options including twin-turbo diesel engine producing 158.5 kW power. The Advanced Gloster will comprise safety features like Advanced Driver Assist System, Door Open Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Change Assist, as per official press release.

Talking of its interiors, the car has an all-terrain system with seven modes, dual panoramic electric sunroof, 12-war power adjust driver seat, driver seat massage, wireless charging, 31.2 cm touchscreen which has Shortpedia News App and Gaana Song Search on voice command and high-quality audio system with 12 speakers coupled with Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

MG Motor will also provide customers with “MY MG SHIELD”—a personalised car ownership program with more than 180 after-sales service options. Apart from this, customers will also get a 3+3+3 package, i.e., warranty of three years unlimited kilometres, three years of road assistance and three labour-free periodic services.

Commenting on the launch of the country’s first autonomous SUV, MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said, “With its 2WD and 4WD trims, powerful engine options, next-gen technology, Autonomous Level I and MY MG SHIELD Package, the ‘Advanced Gloster’ is designed to delight and excite our new-age customer.”

He further noted, “We are actively addressing the supply chain issues through efforts such as additional localisation to ensure improvement in production. We hope to double our Gloster sales with this launch.”

