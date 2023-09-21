MotoGP riders give thumbs up to Buddh International Circuit ahead of MotoGP

As the anticipation for the IndianOil Grand Prix of India reaches its peak, top MotoGP riders have expressed their enthusiasm for the newly introduced Buddh International Circuit. With practice sessions just a day away, the circuit has already piqued the interest of these riders, setting the stage for an exhilarating weekend of racing.

Some riders have dubbed the circuit as "interesting", while others have gone to great lengths to acquaint themselves with it, even taking buses and bicycles for a closer look. The diverse mix of corners and the overall layout have been a subject of praise, with some describing it as a "fun layout".

Defending champion and Ducati Lenovo Team rider Francesco Bagnaia shared his thoughtsg: "I think the layout of the track is interesting. It's nice and different compared to a lot of other tracks. So, I think it would be great."

Jorge Martin of Prima Primac Racing, who recently secured victory at the San Marino Grand Prix, made an extra effort to understand the track: "I really like the layout. It will be really interesting. I'm so excited to go on the track, and I think, as Pego (Bagnaia) said, it's a bit different from what we are used to. So, yeah, we're looking forward to tomorrow."

Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez, with prior experience on the circuit, has high expectations. He noted: "It's one of the circuits that, from the layout, looks really nice. But if the grip is good, then it will be even nicer."

It's not just the track itself that has left a positive impression. Mooney VR46 Racing Team rider Marco Bezzecchi expressed his admiration for the overall organisation: "To be honest, I liked it a lot. The paddock is very well organized, the plain is very beautiful, and we will know about the track only after riding on it, but it looks fantastic."

Meanwhile, Brad Binder, the current record holder for the highest speed in MotoGP, is carefully eyeing the circuit's longest straight. He remarked: "I don't really know where the speed trap is, but also it's quite downhill, which is cool. But then there's a big kick on the end, so where it goes uphill there might kill the chances a little bit. But anyway, I think it's a really long straight. More important than the top speed is stopping for the next corner, that's where my focus lies."

With the riders in high spirits and the Buddh International Circuit receiving such positive reviews, racing fans can anticipate an action-packed weekend ahead.