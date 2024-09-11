New energy vehicles to be cornerstone of JSW MG Motor India going ahead: Parth Jindal

JSW MG Motor India is banking on new energy vehicles going ahead as it intends to move away from conventional vehicles, Parth Jindal, Member of the Steering Committee, JSW MG Motor India, told reporters on Wednesday. He was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the Windsor EV.

“We want to bank on the new energy vehicles. So whether that is strong hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or battery electric vehicles, these will be these will be the cornerstone of JSW MG Motor going forward,” said Jindal, adding that the automaker is not keen on bringing mild hybrids in the country.

“However, for certain models, if the technology has not developed, we may take those calls (mild hybrids). So it's not that MG will never bring it, but as much as we can avoid it, we would like to avoid it,” he added.

Notably, the company expects more than 50% of EV sales with the launch of Windsor EV for CY24. At present, the company’s electric vehicle sales stand at 35-40%. In the first seven months of CY24, the company’s EV sales surged 52%.

At present, the localisation of Windsor EV is lower, but the company intends to reach 80% localisation of Windsor EV in next 10-12 months, according to Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, JSW MG Motor India.

Notably, the company will announce the ex-showroom price of Windsor EV with battery on October 3, 2024. The manufacturer of ZE EV launched Windsor EV at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh plus Rs 3.5 per km for the battery. The company will announce the ex-showroom price of Windsor EV on October 3, 2024.

In order to make EVs affordable, the company has launched industry-first ‘battery-as-a-service’ system. Under the BaaS system, the battery pack is charged an additional Rs 3.5 per kilometer driven.

“We want EV penetration to increase in this country. We don’t think we can do that if we play only in the higher price segment. We need to play in the Rs 9-11 lakh segment, which is a big segment in the country,” said Jindal.

According to Jindal, JSW MG Motor doesn’t aim to sell just 1,000 cars a month at ex-showroom price. With Windsor EV, said Jindal, JSW MG Motor wants to compete with cars costing around Rs 10 lakh. “The only way of doing it is under the battery-as-a-service model,” added Jindal.