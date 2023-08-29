New Hero Karizma XMR 210 launched in India at Rs 1.73 lakh; check details

Hero MotoCorp has reintroduced one of the most iconic bike models in India, the Karizma XMR 210. The new Karizma comes with a brand-new engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. During the launch, the bike was rode to the stage by Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan who had also endorsed the older version of the bike.

The new Karizma XMR 210 makes 25.5 PS of power and 20.4 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The new Karizma is expected to reignite sales for the premium category for Hero MotoCorp.

The bike has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 1,72,900. After the initial sales, the company will change the price to Rs 1,82,900. The new bike will be available in three different colours: Iconic Yellow, Turbo Red, Matte Phantom Black. The bookings for the new bike has begun already and it can be done via the company's official website.

The new Karizma retains the strong lines from before but the new version looks slightly more muscular compared to the 2014 version. The bike also gets refreshed and modern-looking LED headlights, LED taillights, and LED turn indicators and DRLs. The low-set clip-on handlebars continue to offer a sporty riding position.

In terms of features, the new Karizma XMR is loaded with tech. It comes with an all0new fully-digital instrument cluster which the company claims is the largest in its class. The cluster will also show the gear position indicator, date, time, trip, odo, fuel level, tacho, speedo and more. The bike also has Bluetooth connectivity. The rider will be able to get notification alerts, turn-by-turn navigation and more.'

