New Kia Carnival Limousine Plus Reivew: Luxury MPV at its finest

Kia has introduced the fourth generation of its flagship MPV, the Carnival, and it’s clear the brand aims to redefine luxury in the segment. Available in a single Limousine Plus variant, this massive MPV measures 5,155 mm in length with a 3,090 mm wheelbase, offering an unrivaled blend of space, comfort, and cutting-edge technology.

Related Articles

Bold design

Kia has carefully enhanced the Carnival’s exterior, ensuring it looks robust and commanding. The front showcases a large all-black Tiger Nose grille, chrome accents, and L-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs) paired with cube-shaped LED headlights. The premium appeal is further emphasised by chrome-finished fog lamps and a beautifully sculpted bonnet with strong character lines. Moving to the side, the Carnival’s sheer length is highlighted by sleek 18-inch alloy wheels, while the rear design incorporates connected L-shaped LED tail lights that resemble those of the Kia Seltos.

Plush interiors

Step inside, and the Carnival offers a cabin that feels more like a private jet than an MPV. The 2+2+3 seating arrangement ensures plenty of room for passengers. The real stars here are the second-row Captain Seats, which feel like reclining thrones with ottoman support for your legs. These seats slide forward, backward, and side-to-side, providing easy access to the third row, making it effortless even for adults to move around.

For passengers in the third row, the Carnival doesn’t compromise. Two adults and a child can sit comfortably, enjoying generous headroom and legroom. The interior also boasts 3-zone climate control, Type-C charging ports, and roof-mounted air vents, ensuring every passenger is catered to.

Tech-loaded dashboard

The dashboard design is equally impressive, featuring a curved twin 12.3-inch display—one for the instrument cluster and the other for the infotainment system. The infotainment is responsive, and intuitive, and is paired with a premium 12-speaker Bose sound system, offering an immersive audio experience for both front and rear passengers.

Convenient features like a wireless phone charger, multiple USB ports, and cupholders further add to the Carnival’s appeal. The cabin is thoughtfully designed with ample storage spaces, while the switchable digital control panel doubles as a control unit for both air conditioning and infotainment.

Powerful performance

Under the hood, the Kia Carnival is powered by a robust 2.2-liter diesel engine, producing 190 bhp and 441 Nm of torque. Mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, the Carnival handles city traffic and highway cruising with ease. Despite its size, the electric power steering makes maneuvering feel light, making it surprisingly agile in tight spaces.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the Carnival is its ride quality. The suspension soaks up bumps and rough patches effortlessly, giving passengers a smooth, almost floaty ride. Even on less-than-perfect roads, the Carnival stays composed, offering a level of comfort that rivals luxury sedans.

Safety and tech features

Safety is a key focus in the new Carnival, with Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) offering over 10 autonomous functions, including lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control. The Carnival also comes with 8 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and parking sensors around the vehicle for added peace of mind.

Verdict: A luxurious, feature-packed MPV

At an ex-showroom price of ₹63.90 lakh, the Kia Carnival Limousine Plus is not just an MPV; it’s a statement. While it competes with luxury options like the Toyota Vellfire, the Carnival offers a more affordable price point without compromising on the premium experience. For buyers who prioritise space, comfort, and advanced technology in a luxury package, the 2024 Kia Carnival is a strong contender that delivers value for every rupee spent.