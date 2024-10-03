Kia EV9 and Carnival Limousine unveiled in India; see range, pricing and more details

Kia India has officially launched its 2.0 transformation strategy with the introduction of the highly anticipated EV9 and Carnival Limousine. The event, dubbed Kia Inspiration Day, marked the unveiling of these two premium vehicles, emphasising a bold leap in innovative technology, luxury, and sustainability. The EV9 is priced at Rs 1,29,90,000 and the Carnival Limousine at Rs 63,90,000.

EV9: A Flagship in Electric Mobility

As Kia’s flagship electric SUV, the EV9 is designed to set new global standards in automotive technology. Recently named the World Car of the Year 2024, the EV9 is powered by a robust 99.8 kWh battery, providing an impressive range of up to 561 km on a single charge. The EV9's ultra-fast charging capabilities allow the battery to be recharged from 10% to 80% in just 24 minutes using a 350kW DC charger, making it ideal for both urban and long-distance driving.

The EV9 is also equipped with Kia Connect 2.0, an advanced platform that integrates seamlessly with smart devices, offering over-the-air (OTA) updates for both software and vehicle diagnostics. Its futuristic design, highlighted by the ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, features a digital pattern lighting grille and Trinity panoramic display for a fully immersive driving experience. Safety remains a top priority, with 44 controller modules and 27 ADAS features, ensuring a safe and connected journey.

Carnival Limousine: Redefining Luxury on the Road

The Carnival Limousine combines luxury and technology in a way that caters to elite consumers who seek an immersive driving experience. With its striking black and chrome tiger-nose grille and R18 Diamond Cut alloys, the Carnival Limousine exudes elegance and sophistication. The interior is just as impressive, offering Tuscan and Umber two-tone leatherette seats, powered relaxation seats in the second row, and dual panoramic displays.

Designed with passenger comfort in mind, the Carnival Limousine offers ventilated and heated seats, an advanced 12-speaker BOSE sound system, and cutting-edge safety features, including 23 Level 2 ADAS functions. From long-distance travel to city commutes, the Carnival Limousine sets new benchmarks for luxury vehicles in India.

Kia Connect 2.0 and V2X Technology

At the core of Kia’s 2.0 transformation is Kia Connect 2.0, which brings advanced connectivity and OTA updates to the forefront. This allows Kia to diagnose and repair vehicles remotely, eliminating the need for dealership visits. Moreover, Kia’s Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology, available in the EV9, integrates digital lifestyles with the driving experience, enabling owners to access various smart features on the go.

The V2X technology makes the EV9 the only vehicle in India capable of powering external devices while on the move, thanks to its Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function. Kia plans to extend this innovative feature to more vehicles, as it assesses the Indian market’s readiness for this level of connectivity.

Kia is also committed to sustainability and safety with its latest models. The EV9 comes equipped with 20 standard safety features, including a 10-airbag system, multi-collision brakes, and over 27 autonomous safety functions. Both the EV9 and Carnival Limousine are designed to minimise environmental impact while offering maximum protection for occupants.