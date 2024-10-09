New Mercedes-Benz E-Class launched in India, starting at Rs 78.5 lakh; check details

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new sixth-generation E-Class long-wheelbase (LWB) in India, starting at Rs 78.5 lakh for the E 200 petrol model. The E 220d diesel is priced at Rs 81.5 lakh, and the high-end E 450 4Matic costs Rs 92.5 lakh. Deliveries for the E 200 start this week, the E 220d will be available from Diwali, and the E 450 from mid-November. India is the only market where this LWB version is available in right-hand-drive.

The new E-Class is Rs 2.5 lakh more expensive than the old version, and Rs 5.6 lakh costlier than its direct competitor, the BMW 5 Series, which starts at Rs 72.9 lakh.

Engine Options

E 450: 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine (381 hp), with a 0-100 km/h time of 4.5 seconds. Features AWD.

E 200: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol (204 hp).

E 220d: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel (197 hp). All engines are paired with a mild-hybrid system for extra power and are connected to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.



Exterior Design

The new E-Class looks different with a bigger grille, new LED headlights, and flush door handles like the S-Class. It also has 18-inch wheels and updated LED tail lamps.

The rear seat is a highlight, offering more comfort with reclining seats, thigh support, neck pillows, and sun blinds. The cabin also has a 14.4-inch central screen, a 12.3-inch passenger screen, and a 12.3-inch instrument panel, known as the Superscreen.

This E-Class is the first made-in-India Mercedes with a front center airbag, plus Level 2 driver assistance features. It comes with a specially tuned suspension for Indian roads, focusing on rear-seat comfort, and was tested for safety in Spain and Germany.