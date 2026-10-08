Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
auto
Next-Gen Tata Nexon launch in 2027 before Avinya series: What to expect

Next-Gen Tata Nexon launch in 2027 before Avinya series: What to expect

Tata Motors is scheduled to launch the next-generation Nexon in 2027, followed by vehicles under the Avinya series later in the year.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 1:03 PM IST
Next-Gen Tata Nexon launch in 2027 before Avinya series: What to expect All-New Tata Nexon - Boxier Design And New Platform

Tata Motors is expected to launch the next-generation Nexon in India before introducing its premium Avinya electric vehicle series in 2027. The upcoming compact SUV, internally codenamed ‘Garud’, is likely to strengthen the company’s presence in one of the country’s most competitive car segments.

According to a report by ETAuto, Tata Motors is scheduled to launch the next-generation Nexon in 2027, followed by vehicles under the Avinya series later in the year. The company has reportedly asked its suppliers to prepare for higher production as part of a wider product expansion strategy. Tata Motors is targeting monthly production of up to 100,000 passenger vehicles from the next financial year.

Advertisement

Reports suggest that the new Nexon could be launched during the second quarter of 2027, between April and June. However, Tata Motors has not yet announced an official launch date. The model was being developed under the internal codename ‘Project Garud’.

MUST READ: Tata makes its EVs cheaper to buy upfront, under BaaS scheme

Major design and technology changes

The new-generation Nexon is expected to receive substantial changes to its exterior, interior and structure. The SUV could feature a redesigned cabin, larger screens, improved connected-car technology and advanced driver-assistance features.

The model is expected to use a heavily modified version of Tata’s existing X1 platform. The architecture could bring improvements in structural strength, cabin space and electronic systems. However, Tata Motors has not confirmed the platform or feature list.

Advertisement

Petrol, CNG and EV options likely

The next Nexon could continue Tata Motors’ multi-powertrain strategy, with petrol and CNG versions expected to remain part of the lineup. A new-generation Nexon EV may also be introduced, either alongside the combustion-engine variants or at a later stage.

The SUV will continue to compete with models such as the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Skoda Kylaq.

DON'T MISS: Eight in 100 cars sold in India are now EVs; Tata leads the charge

Avinya models to follow

After the Nexon, Tata Motors is expected to introduce premium electric vehicles under the Avinya brand. The launches will form part of the company’s broader plan to add six new nameplates and expand its passenger vehicle portfolio.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 1:03 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more