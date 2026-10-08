Next-Gen Tata Nexon launch in 2027 before Avinya series: What to expect

Reports suggest that the new Nexon could be launched during the second quarter of 2027, between April and June. However, Tata Motors has not yet announced an official launch date. The model was being developed under the internal codename ‘Project Garud’.

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Major design and technology changes

The new-generation Nexon is expected to receive substantial changes to its exterior, interior and structure. The SUV could feature a redesigned cabin, larger screens, improved connected-car technology and advanced driver-assistance features.

The model is expected to use a heavily modified version of Tata’s existing X1 platform. The architecture could bring improvements in structural strength, cabin space and electronic systems. However, Tata Motors has not confirmed the platform or feature list.

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Petrol, CNG and EV options likely

The next Nexon could continue Tata Motors’ multi-powertrain strategy, with petrol and CNG versions expected to remain part of the lineup. A new-generation Nexon EV may also be introduced, either alongside the combustion-engine variants or at a later stage.

The SUV will continue to compete with models such as the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Skoda Kylaq.

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Avinya models to follow

After the Nexon, Tata Motors is expected to introduce premium electric vehicles under the Avinya brand. The launches will form part of the company’s broader plan to add six new nameplates and expand its passenger vehicle portfolio.