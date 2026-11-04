Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
HFCL shares: Why this multibagger stock is among brokers' top Diwali picks; targets

HFCL shares: Why this multibagger stock is among brokers' top Diwali picks; targets

Strong Al-led fibre demand, a record order book, large capacity expansions, rising exports and an emerging defence franchise provide multiple growth levers, analysts said. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 12:42 PM IST
HFCL shares: Why this multibagger stock is among brokers' top Diwali picks; targetsArihant Capital Markets sees HFCL shares nearly doubling from the prevailing price, with a target price of Rs 495.

At least two brokerages have suggested multibagger stock HFCL Ltd among their top Diwali picks, despite a 224 per cent upside in the counter so far in 2026. HFCL is undergoing a structural transformation from a telecom projects company to a global optical connectivity and defence technology player, Centrum Finserve said.

Advertisement

Strong AI-led fibre demand, a record order book, large capacity expansions, rising exports and an emerging defence franchise provide multiple growth levers for HFCL, it said.

On Wednesday, the scrip was trading 4.42 per cent higher at Rs 226.90 apiece.

Analysts said optical fibre cables and data-centre interconnect (DCI) account for Rs 18,500 crore of HFCL's order book, nearly 70 per cent of which is hyperscaler-linked. Data centres now contribute 65-75 per cent of telecom revenue, and capacity is being doubled ahead of demand.

On the other hand, defence revenue is guided at Rs 500-600 crore in FY27, at least Rs 2,000 crore in FY28 and Rs 5,000 crore within three years, aided by the aerospace acquisition, which is expected to close in Q3FY27 and has an executed order book of Rs 1,600-1,800 crore, they said.

Advertisement

The Rs 121 crore EPC loss is largely timing-related, with losses capped at Rs 75-100 crore over the next two quarters and profitability expected from Q1FY28, Arihant Capital Markets said.

"With robust earnings visibility and improving profitability, HFCL is well positioned to generate superior shareholder returns over the next few years. We recommend BUY with a target of Rs 290," Centrum Finserve said.

Arihant Capital Markets sees HFCL shares nearly doubling from the prevailing price, with a target price of Rs 495.

The brokerage said the company's management had upgraded its FY27 guidance to at least 80 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, with its Rs 10,000 crore revenue aspiration now expected well before FY29. It estimated revenue, Ebitda and PAT CAGRs of 51.2 per cent, 82.3 per cent and 113 per cent, respectively, over FY26-29E, with RoE projected to rise from 7.3 per cent to 32 per cent.

Advertisement

The stock trades at around 22.2 times its estimated FY28 EPS. Arihant maintained its 'Buy' rating with a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP)-based target price of Rs 495.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 12:41 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more