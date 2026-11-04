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Cabinet to consider ₹2,800 crore scheme to boost domestic lithium, nickel processing today

Cabinet to consider ₹2,800 crore scheme to boost domestic lithium, nickel processing today

The proposed scheme envisages 30% capital subsidy for four processing plants, with facilities planned across four states to strengthen India’s critical mineral ecosystem.

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 11:18 AM IST
Cabinet to consider ₹2,800 crore scheme to boost domestic lithium, nickel processing todayCabinet to provide capex support for setting up domestic critical mineral processing facilities

The Union Cabinet is likely to consider a proposed ₹2,800-crore scheme to provide capital expenditure (capex) support for setting up domestic critical mineral processing facilities on Wednesday, sources told Business Today.

The proposed scheme is aimed at developing India’s domestic critical mineral processing capabilities, with a particular focus on processing lithium and nickel ores, as well as intermediary products, into high-purity compounds. Cobalt is also expected to be recovered as a by-product of nickel processing, sources said.

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According to the proposed framework, the government is likely to offer a capital subsidy of 30% of eligible investments for setting up four processing plants – two lithium processing facilities with a minimum capacity of 30 kilotonnes (kt) each and two nickel processing facilities with a minimum capacity of 50 kt each.

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The maximum capital support is likely to be capped at ₹500 crore per beneficiary for lithium processing plants and ₹900 crore per beneficiary for nickel processing plants.

Sources said the government has identified four states – Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat and Maharashtra — for setting up critical mineral processing parks.

Why critical mineral processing matters

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Lithium, nickel and cobalt are key raw materials used in lithium-ion batteries, which power electric vehicles, smartphones and several other electronic applications.

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India’s push to establish domestic processing capacity comes amid growing demand for critical minerals driven by the transition towards electric mobility, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.

While securing access to mineral resources is an important part of India’s critical minerals strategy, developing domestic capabilities to process ores and intermediary products into high-purity materials is equally crucial for reducing import dependence and strengthening the country’s battery and electric vehicle supply chains.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 11:18 AM IST
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