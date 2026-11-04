'Part of it was Iran, but...': Trump acknowledges West Asia conflict role in Democratic sweep

He added that the West Asia conflict weighed on candidates as voters backed his handling of the war. "I ​think ⁠a part of it was Iran, but at the same time people understood ⁠the ​importance of what I've ​done with Iran," he said.

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Iran hits out at US

Later, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the midterm elections verdict indicates that Americans do not want war and Tehran endorses this message.

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Ghalibaf wrote on X, "Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message. If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare."

Meanwhile, Trump also equated the Republican losses in the midterm to the ongoing Iran war, adding that US military action will historically be more important than the election.

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US exit poll on Iran war

An Associated Press election day poll revealed that around 6 in 10 voters believe the US made the "wrong decision" by taking military action against Iran. The cost of the war has gone up to more than $47.1 billion, according to a recent Pentagon estimate.

One-third of voters considered Iran war as a crucial factor in their vote despite Trump being positive that gas and energy prices will drop soon. The AP Voter Poll said that around three-quarters of voters feel "angry" or "dissatisfied" with the US' current trajectory and only around one-quarter feel "satisfied" or "enthusiastic".