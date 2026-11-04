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'Part of it was Iran, but...': Trump acknowledges West Asia conflict role in Democratic sweep

'Part of it was Iran, but...': Trump acknowledges West Asia conflict role in Democratic sweep

In an interview with Fox, the US President said that Democrats would send "insane" legislation to his desk, adding that he would veto it. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 11:32 AM IST
'Part of it was Iran, but...': Trump acknowledges West Asia conflict role in Democratic sweepHe added that the West Asia conflict weighed on candidates as voters backed his handling of the war.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday acknowledged that the war in Iran played a role in Republicans losing the critical US midterm elections as Democrats prepare to take control of the US House and Senate. In an interview with Fox, the US President said that Democrats would send "insane" legislation to his desk, adding that he would veto it.

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"They'll send ​over things that are insane, ​and I'll veto them," he said. "And after a ‌couple ⁠of months of vetoes, they'll call and they'll say, 'How do we get this stuff done?' And we'll work together."

He added that the West Asia conflict weighed on candidates as voters backed his handling of the war. "I ​think ⁠a part of it was Iran, but at the same time people understood ⁠the ​importance of what I've ​done with Iran," he said.

MUST READ | Suhas Subramanyam wins from Virginia: All about the Indian American Democrat

Iran hits out at US

Later, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the midterm elections verdict indicates that Americans do not want war and Tehran endorses this message.

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Ghalibaf wrote on X, "Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message. If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare."

Meanwhile, Trump also equated the Republican losses in the midterm to the ongoing Iran war, adding that US military action will historically be more important than the election.

DON'T MISS | 'We would've won IN A LANDSLIDE if...': Donald Trump as Republicans continue to lose key turfs in US midterms

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US exit poll on Iran war

An Associated Press election day poll revealed that around 6 in 10 voters believe the US made the "wrong decision" by taking military action against Iran. The cost of the war has gone up to more than $47.1 billion, according to a recent Pentagon estimate.

One-third of voters considered Iran war as a crucial factor in their vote despite Trump being positive that gas and energy prices will drop soon. The AP Voter Poll said that around three-quarters of voters feel "angry" or "dissatisfied" with the US' current trajectory and only around one-quarter feel "satisfied" or "enthusiastic".

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 4, 2026 11:32 AM IST
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