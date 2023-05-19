Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition SUV announced; check features, booking details

Nissan Motor India (NMIPL) has unveiled the Magnite GEZA Special Edition, a new variant of its B-SUV. The special edition of the Magnite SUV will offer premium audio and infotainment experience to the buyers. The company claims that the special edition SUV has been inspired by Japanese theatre and its expressive musical themes.

The Magnite GEZA Special Edition bookings are now open. The special edition SUV's pricing details will be be announced on May 26.

Magnite GEZA Special Edition SUV Features

The Magnite GEZA Special Edition boasts a range of feature enhancements, including a 9-inch touchscreen, Android CarPlay with wireless connectivity, premium JBL speakers, a trajectory rear camera, ambient lighting with app-based controls, a shark fin antenna, and beige color seat upholstery.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, expressed his excitement about the new offering, stating, "The Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite is a game-changer with its unmatched value, high safety ranking, and low cost of maintenance. We are introducing the Magnite GEZA Special Edition with best-in-class contemporary features that enhance the Magnite's value proposition for discerning customers."

The SUV had received a 4-star safety rating for adult occupant safety from Global NCAP. Nissan recently introduced additional safety features across all variants, including Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Nissan Motor India's contributions to exports from India have been recognized by the Chennai Office of the Chief Commissioner of Customs. The Nissan Magnite is currently exported to 15 global markets, with recent launches in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei. The company has shifted its primary export market from Europe to Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.