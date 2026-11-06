Nissan's Diwali offer: Free CNG conversion announced for Magnite subcompact SUV and Gravite

Nissan Motor India has launched a limited-period festive promotional campaign for Diwali 2026, offering complimentary government-approved bi-fuel CNG retrofit kits across select non-turbo variants of the Magnite subcompact SUV and the Gravite three-row vehicle.

Valid through November 16, 2026, this campaign targets buyers seeking lower daily operational costs without paying the traditional upfront price premium associated with factory or dealer-fitted CNG installations.