Nissan's Diwali offer: Free CNG conversion announced for Magnite subcompact SUV and Gravite

Variant eligibility & commercial valuation
Instead of standard cash markdowns, Nissan has structured the core benefit around the complete waiver of retrofitting expenses. However, the campaign is strictly tiered based on model trims and engine configurations.
1. Nissan Magnite (Subcompact SUV) Kit Value Waiver: ₹74,999
- Eligible trims: Naturally aspirated 1.0-litre petrol variants starting from Acenta MT up through N-Connecta, Kuro, Tekna, and Tekna+. Both 5-speed manual and 5-speed EZ-Shift (AMT) gearboxes qualify within these trims.
- Exclusions: Entry-level Visia MT, Visia EZ-Shift (AMT), and Visia+ MT trims are excluded from the complimentary setup. All 1.0-litre Turbo-Petrol variants are strictly ineligible.
- Alternative cash incentive: Customers who prefer to maintain an exclusive petrol setup can opt out of the CNG installation to receive alternative promotional cash and dealer benefits valued up to ₹1,00,000, alongside an assured gold coin.
2. Nissan Gravite (3-Row Family Vehicle)Kit Value Waiver: ₹85,999
- Eligible Trims: Reserved exclusively for top-tier Tekna (MT & EZ-Shift) and Tekna Launch Edition variants.
- Exclusions: Lower and mid-tier trims (Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta) do not qualify for the free conversion kit.
- Alternative cash incentive: Buyers declining the CNG kit on eligible Gravite models can opt for alternative cash discount schemes and exchange benefits worth up to ₹55,000, paired with an assured gold coin.
Specifications & integration
Both vehicles share Nissan's naturally aspirated 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine, but their CNG integration strategies differ fundamentally to match their structural layouts:
Engine Configuration: 1.0L 3-Cylinder Naturally Aspirated Petrol.
- Petrol mode output: Both models produce 72 PS / 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque in petrol mode.
- CNG mode output (Gravite): Produces 63 PS and 72 Nm of peak torque.
- Transmission options: Available with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed EZ-Shift (AMT) gearbox.
- Cylinder layout (Magnite): Standard single large tank configuration.
- Cylinder layout (Gravite): Features a twin-cylinder setup ($2 \times 25\text{ liters}$) installed under the boot floor, preserving luggage space and third-row utility.
- Fuel economy: The Gravite delivers a company-claimed fuel economy of 19.3 km/kg in CNG mode.
Warranty & certification
A central point of assurance for potential buyers is the compliance and warranty framework governing the installation. All kits carry official, regional transport office (RTO) approved type-certifications, ensuring compliance with emission norms and safety regulations.
Dual-Tiered Warranty Cover:
- Vehicle base: Nissan maintains its standard factory vehicle product warranty for engine componentintegrity and structural systems.
- CNG components: The retrofitted CNG assembly — including the fuel ECU, high-pressure lines, rail injectors, and tank valves — is backed by a dedicated 3-year or 1,00,000 km third-party warranty (whichever comes first).
High-mileage commuters (over 30-40 km daily) gain maximum economic return from the free CNG kit, whereas low-mileage city drivers may benefit more from opting for the alternative upfront cash discount package.