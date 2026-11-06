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Toyota expands commercial fleet lineup with new Innova Crysta LIMO Edition. Check price & specs

Toyota expands commercial fleet lineup with new Innova Crysta LIMO Edition. Check price & specs

On the outside, the LIMO Edition retains the familiar silhouette of the Crysta, riding on 16-inch silver-finished alloy wheels fitted with 205/65 R16 tyres. It incorporates body-coloured outer rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) with integrated turn indicators while keeping a clean look suited for commercial duty.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 12:00 PM IST
Toyota expands commercial fleet lineup with new Innova Crysta LIMO Edition. Check price & specsThe model is backed by a standard warranty of 3 years/1,00,000 km, with options to extend coverage up to 5 years or 2,20,000 km.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has expanded its commercial lineup with the official launch of the Innova Crysta LIMO Edition in India. Built specifically to cater to commercial mobility providers and fleet operators, the new edition arrives with a starting price tag of Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The introduction of the LIMO Edition aims to reinforce Toyota's stronghold in the professional passenger transport segment by offering a tailored solution focused on rear-seat comfort, space, and economic operational efficiency.

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Available exclusively in the GX-SLF grade, the Innova Crysta LIMO Edition comes in two seating layouts to match diverse fleet requirements:

Styling and cabin  

On the outside, the LIMO Edition retains the familiar silhouette of the Crysta, riding on 16-inch silver-finished alloy wheels fitted with 205/65 R16 tyres. It incorporates body-coloured outer rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) with integrated turn indicators while keeping a clean look suited for commercial duty.

Inside, the focus centers on passenger convenience:

  • Infotainment: 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.  
  • Comfort controls: Steering-mounted controls, dedicated air conditioning vents for all three rows, and a multi-information driver display (MID).  
  • Safety net: Safety features include seven airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and Hill-Start Assist.  

Powertrain and specifications 

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Underneath, the LIMO Edition relies on Toyota's proven mechanical setup:

  • Engine: 2.4-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine  
  • Output: 150 PS maximum power and 343 Nm peak torque  
  • Transmission: 5-speed manual gearbox driving the rear wheels (RWD)  
  • Fuel capacity: 55-litre fuel tank with a 5.4-metre turning radius 
  • Suspension & Brakes: Double wishbone front suspension and 4-link rear coil spring setup; front disc and rear drum brakes 

Commenting on the launch, Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President of Sales-Service-Used Car Business at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, noted that the LIMO Edition is an extension of the MPV's long-standing heritage, intended to establish a unique identity for commercial mobility operators.

The model is backed by a standard warranty of 3 years/1,00,000 km, with options to extend coverage up to 5 years or 2,20,000 km.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 6, 2026 11:34 AM IST
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