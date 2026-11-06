Toyota expands commercial fleet lineup with new Innova Crysta LIMO Edition. Check price & specs

Available exclusively in the GX-SLF grade, the Innova Crysta LIMO Edition comes in two seating layouts to match diverse fleet requirements:

Styling and cabin

On the outside, the LIMO Edition retains the familiar silhouette of the Crysta, riding on 16-inch silver-finished alloy wheels fitted with 205/65 R16 tyres. It incorporates body-coloured outer rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) with integrated turn indicators while keeping a clean look suited for commercial duty.

Inside, the focus centers on passenger convenience:

Infotainment: 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Comfort controls: Steering-mounted controls, dedicated air conditioning vents for all three rows, and a multi-information driver display (MID).

Safety net: Safety features include seven airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and Hill-Start Assist.

Powertrain and specifications

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Underneath, the LIMO Edition relies on Toyota's proven mechanical setup:

Engine: 2.4-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine

Output: 150 PS maximum power and 343 Nm peak torque

Transmission: 5-speed manual gearbox driving the rear wheels (RWD)

Fuel capacity: 55-litre fuel tank with a 5.4-metre turning radius

Suspension & Brakes: Double wishbone front suspension and 4-link rear coil spring setup; front disc and rear drum brakes

Commenting on the launch, Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President of Sales-Service-Used Car Business at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, noted that the LIMO Edition is an extension of the MPV's long-standing heritage, intended to establish a unique identity for commercial mobility operators.

The model is backed by a standard warranty of 3 years/1,00,000 km, with options to extend coverage up to 5 years or 2,20,000 km.