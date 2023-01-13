Nitin Gadkari asks automakers to step up safety features to prevent road accident deaths

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asked automobile makers to incorporate more safety features to prevent road accident deaths saying the government does not want to make it mandatory if these were done voluntarily.

The minister also said, at the inauguration of the Auto Expo, that Indian automobile industry has the potential to become global number one in the next five years, PTI reported.

The Minister asserted that the government's target is to reduce these accidents by 50 per cent before the end of 2024 while asking the auto industry to take suo motu action for road safety as the government doesn't want to make anything mandatory.

"We don't want to make anything mandatory to (you), suo motu if you can take the decision. It will be a great pleasure and pride for all of us," he said.

At the Auto Expo, Gadkari added that before the end of 2024, India's road infrastructure will be equivalent to that of the US. He suggested on taking preventive measures about safety and added that many talented youths are dying in road accidents and it is really unfortunate.

The Auto Expo is currently being held at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida between January 13 and 18, 2023.

Very recently, the Union Minister had also mentioned that the road and highways ministry is working to halve road accidents in India by 2024.

At the India Today Conclave Mumbai, he said that the highways that are being constructed now are being done after taking several considerations into account. "I humbly accept that I have not had much success in terms of curbing road accidents," the minister said.

Five lakh road accidents happen in the country each year, in which 1.5 lakh people die, he said, adding, "I have been in a road accident, too, with my wife and daughter."

"But we need your cooperation to curb this. We are educating people, bringing changes to the law. But we need the people and media to cooperate. I am also in talks with automobile companies and with several NGOs that work to provide emergency services immediately after an accident. We will reduce road accidents by 50% by 2024," the minister assured.

Also Read: MV Ganga Vilas to cost Rs 12.59 lakh for 51-day trip; PM Modi flags off world’s longest river cruise