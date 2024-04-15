'Not for sale': Alpine's team boss Bruno Famin talks resilience and commitment to F1

Alpine finds itself in dire straits as it languishes at the bottom of the constructors' championship in the 2024 Formula 1 season. Without a single point to its name after the first four Grands Prix, the team's performance has been dismal, failing to finish on the lead lap and only managing to scrape out of Q1 twice, with their best grid position remaining at a lowly 15th.

For a works team with a substantial budget, this level of underperformance is far from what Alpine had envisioned. Having finished fourth in 2022, the team had set ambitious goals of breaking into the top three occupied by Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes. However, instead of making strides towards their target, Alpine has plummeted down the standings and is now grappling to avoid finishing at the bottom of the table.

Despite the disappointing start to the season, the vice president of Alpine Motorsport since July 2023 and the current Team Principal of Alpine F1 Team Bruno Famin asserts that Alpine remains committed to their Formula 1 project. In an exclusive video call with Formula 1 reporter Lawrence Barretto, Famin stated, "We are not for sale. We have a real project with Alpine... We have the full support of the top management. The team is absolutely not for sale. We will keep pushing to reach our goals."

Famin, who took over the team's management last year amidst a series of senior management changes, acknowledges the challenging period Alpine is facing. Technical Director Matt Harman and Head of Aerodynamics Dirk de Beer have also departed following the team's poor performance.

Despite the setbacks, Famin remains optimistic about Alpine's prospects for the remainder of the season, emphasising the need for continuous improvement and development. He reassures stakeholders that the team is fully committed to the long-term vision, despite the current challenges.

Alpine's hopes for a turnaround this season rest on bringing upgrades to their car, with a new package expected for the upcoming race in Miami. However, with the looming transition to new regulations in 2026, the team faces a delicate balance between salvaging the current season and preparing for the future.